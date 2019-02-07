Letters: Readers discuss dishonorable Democrats, deceptive science and child victims

Democrats’ tricks
It appears the Democrats have done it again. When President George H.W. Bush signed a tax increase in 1990, they laughed at the Republicans for being so gullible.
Now the Democrats promised President Donald Trump “something” in exchange for ending the recent partial federal government shutdown for three weeks. If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are honorable people and do not attempt to ignore the 63 million Americans who voted for Trump, we might see an end to the fight.
The Bush debacle was the start of the hatred between the parties. If one side cannot be depended upon to honor its promises, then there is no way to solve problems. I fear the same result will happen again: One side offers, the other agrees, then the first changes its mind.
How do the Democrats propose defending our southern border against illegal entry or paying for the costs when our immigration laws are broken? It looks as if it will be a long time before an honorable agreement is reached.
Edward H. Barnes
Prairie Village
Guided by faith
No trend in the world is more terrifying than the dash to develop artificial intelligence. There are many thousands of people at work in this field, and they come from a wide variety of academic fields.
In the 200 years since Mary Shelley wrote “Frankenstein,” we have been warned countless times about playing God. These exhortations have been presented in nearly every form of popular culture, and they universally remind us that we humans lack the wisdom to handle our creations.
Yes, we are becoming technically clever, but we wind up often doing more harm than good with our technologies.
It’s no leap of imagination to conceive of artificial intelligence becoming self-aware. In fact, many scientists say it could happen in the next few years.
What then? Will that intelligence conclude that we humans are a useless, destructive lot? Will it turn against its creators, as the creature did in “Frankenstein”? It’s not comforting, but it’s logical.
Yes, we are becoming sorcerers. But be advised: Sorcerers can easily destroy themselves. We lack wisdom. Of this I’m certain.
For wisdom, return to faith. Look not to science. Science offers technology. Faith offers something far more precious. It offers hope.
Douglas Simpson
Wichita
A sad necessity
I am very pleased that two Kansas lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban discrimination against LGBT individuals in the state — although I regret that such legislation is necessary.
Should the U.S. Constitution not protect us all? My wish is that in the future, no members of any minorities will be in such danger of having their rights violated that they will need special protections.
Until that time, I take comfort in knowing that in recent years a few Kansas cities, including my own Roeland Park (and I hope soon to be followed by the entire state), have put laws on the books that safeguard the rights of all residents — even those whose sexual orientations differ from that of others.
Janelle Lazzo
Roeland Park
Children blameless
I was troubled by the news in the Feb. 4 front-page story, “Kansas judge calls children the ‘aggressor’ in sex abuse case.”
Leavenworth County Judge Michael Gibbens should never have victim-blamed a 13-year-old girl who was solicited for sex by a 67-year-old man, who had prior convictions for battery and sexual battery.
The judge was wrong on so many levels. The girl was a child. Science has shown that the brains of children that age are not fully developed.
The story says the judge cited perpetrator Raymond Soden’s age and “low intellectual functioning.” Should we cut prison time for all older people of lower intelligence who commit crimes, whether sexual, theft or murder?
The judge sympathized with the perpetrator, who was smart enough to know how to solicit sex on the internet, but found fault with the child, who was in most need of support.
I question Judge Gibbens’ mindset and his ability to adjudicate sexual crimes fairly.
Gilda McDonald
Kansas City
What I’d build
I guess in the course of human events, there have been times when bridges and walls have become necessary.
As the human population approaches 10 billion, bridges and walls will become more and more controversial.
I prefer bridges, in the hope we might avoid a worldwide disaster brought on by our arrogant abuse of life and our planet.
Armand Way
Topeka
