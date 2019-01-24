Letters: Readers discuss trusting Trump, paying taxes and an honest stranger

Not enough control
The shortage of air traffic controllers we heard about recently was not caused exclusively by the partial federal government shutdown. It was caused more by Federal Aviation Agency management’s policy of mandatory retirement for controllers over age 55, regardless of experience and abilities.
This ridiculous and obvious age discrimination should not be happening. It is bad for the flying public as well as for the taxpayers. It costs billions of tax dollars to pay full government pensions to those forced out, as well as for massive overtime to cover the workload shortage the FAA has created for itself.
The few remaining controllers are overstressed and overworked.
Tom Moloney
Retired
air traffic controller
Overland Park
Fulfill that pledge
It is only with mild relief that federal workers have been reinstated to work, as the problem that precipitated the recent partial federal government shutdown is not solved.
Donald Trump promised that if the American people elected him president, he would ensure that a secure wall would be built across our entire border with Mexico to keep out the rapists, murderers and and socialists. And Trump promised that Mexico would pay for that wall.
Mexico has failed to live up to Trump’s promise, so he should shut down the Mexican government, not ours. I know Trump is a man of keen intelligence and integrity, not a blowhard, and thus would not have promised us this protection if he could not deliver.
Mr. President, it is time to get the Mexican government to fulfill your promise. You are our president, and we depend on you.
Walter Finch
Olathe
Our civic duties
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has never met me. (Jan. 27, 21A, “Separating tax revenue facts from the fiction”) I like paying taxes.
I want to drive on safe roads and bridges. Only taxes make that possible.
Taxes pay for police, fire departments and the military.
I like tax-supported libraries, as well as local, state and national parks.
Taxes pay for inspectors to make sure that our food doesn’t make us sick and that our drugs actually work.
Tax-supported research created the internet, provides reliable weather forecasts and is unlocking the secrets of the world we live in.
Because of taxes, I went to very good public schools and affordable public universities. I gladly pay taxes for public education so the next generation will have the same chances I had because of the quality of my education.
Because of taxes, our fellow citizens who have fallen on hard times don’t have to die of hunger, can get shelter and can be provided a hand up to become self-sufficient.
I could continue this list. In short, taxes are the price we pay to live in a civilized country.
I even like paying taxes for Fitzpatrick’s position in Jefferson City to exist, because it is important that the government collect and spend our taxes wisely.
Bob Yates
Kansas City
Ask the experts
There has been a lot of discussion involving the Kansas Legislature and the governor about expanding Medicaid in the state. The Republican leadership contends it’s too expensive. The Democratic leadership says it would save rural hospitals and provide health care to thousands of Kansans.
I lived in rural Kansas for most of my life. When people who lacked health insurance became ill, they went to the emergency room. They were treated and often sent home with a prescription. If they couldn’t afford that prescription, it went unfilled. And if they didn’t recover, then the cycle was repeated.
In some cases, these people became too ill to work. The extremely high cost of emergency-room care went unpaid. And eventually the county absorbed the cost at the expense of taxpayers.
Calculate that cost for all 105 Kansas counties, and it probably outweighs the cost of Medicaid expansion.
It would be a good idea to hear the opinions of rural county hospital administrators and physicians on this. Let’s find out from those providing health care if expansion would be best for Kansas.
Jack Graham
Kansas City
Silent honesty
Recently, I was shopping at the Gladstone Walmart. I loaded my purchases in the trunk of my car, stowed my cart and drove away. I got to my next stop and realized I didn’t have my purse.
I drove back to the store and checked where I had put my cart — nothing.
I went into the store and, with relief, found out that a good Samaritan had found it and turned it in to the customer service desk, where it was waiting for me.
To whoever did this: I hope you read this and know how grateful I am for your honesty and kindness. I will pass it on.
Kathryn Stoneking
Gladstone
Comments