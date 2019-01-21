Letters: Readers discuss Blue Valley Northwest racial incident and ‘flyover’ votes

Quit digging in
Enough already. The Sunday story about a lawsuit following allegations that a former Blue Valley Northwest High School dance coach texted a racist comment about a student is one story too many. (4A, “Blue Valley dance coach: Racial texts about student hurtful but taken out of context”)
Former coach Carley Fine says she will defend herself in court, yet she keeps trying to defend her remarks about student Camille Sturdivant in The Star. The principal took the correct action in terminating Fine, but the fact that she was paid the rest of the amount in her contract is not acceptable. These people don’t get it.
Let the courts deal with this. Fine has gotten more than enough press coverage to tell her side of the story.
Katherine Snow
Kansas City
One for one
A Jan. 24 letter writer was concerned about people living in less-populated states who would feel left out if we elected presidents according to the national popular vote. (10A) I understand those feelings.
I live in Missouri, so my state is a “flyover” as well. However, I have a problem with my one vote equaling maybe 100 votes in California or New York. I am sure people in those states don’t believe this is a fair or democratic system.
Where else except in electing the president of the United States is the will of the majority not the deciding factor?
I realize that with the popular vote, candidates would not flock to Iowa for primaries. But one vote should never count for more than one vote.
Bob Leytham
Kearney
