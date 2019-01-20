Letters: Readers discuss the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood and ‘Roma’

Service legacy
The year 2019 and the month of January are exciting times for Philanthropic Educational Organization, the PEO Sisterhood.
On Jan. 21, 1869, seven young women attending a small college in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, marched down the aisle of the chapel and announced the beginning of a sisterhood.
In the next 150 years, the group of seven has grown to more than 225,000 members attending 5,874 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
PEO’s mission is to celebrate the advancement of women by educating them through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. The organization’s work motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations.
PEO is a nonprofit organization that has helped more than 105,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $321 million in educational assistance, making a difference in women’s lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.
PEO has a significant impact on the educators and health care force of today and tomorrow in many parts of the world.
Happy 150th anniversary, Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.
Ruth A. Ingold
Lenexa
Wrong audiences
As I approach the winter of my life, I have finally realized that I am totally out of it — on the outside of American society looking in, so to speak.
First, Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, and now “Roma,” the most boring film I’ve ever watched, is nominated for an Oscar.
Ted Steinmeyer Jr.
Overland Park
