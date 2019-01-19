Letters: Readers discuss St. Louis Chiefs love, Ocasio-Cortez smoke and Patriots fans

We like them, too
I respectfully and strongly disagree with your opinion about the lack of support the Kansas City Chiefs receive in eastern Missouri. (Jan. 24, 11A, “Don’t make Chiefs official, Missouri”) If members of the editorial board had visited the parts of the St. Louis area I have seen during this NFL season, they would have noted:
▪ Every sporting goods store and athletic wear store, and even Target, displaying Chiefs apparel and other Kansas City items in prominent locations.
▪ Many people wearing this gear, as well as a number of Chiefs flags and banners displayed in stores, businesses and in front of homes. Just on my street, I see three.
▪ The local TV stations broadcasting all the Chiefs games (including preseason).
We do not wish to share your claim as home to the Chiefs. We simply want to be loyal fans and support a great team — one that has earned a local newspaper that does a reasonable job of researching before publication.
David Stehly
Chesterfield, Mo.
AOC not A-OK
I do not regard U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York as a serious legislator. Rather, she appears to be the Jim Jones of the far-left Democratic Party.
It is becoming obvious that her main agenda is to gain a Twitter following of uneducated millennials and Generation Z to march in lockstep and unquestioningly drink her socialistic Kool-Aid.
Ronald D. Burri
Pleasant Hill
Stop the party
Dave Helling’s Jan 16 column asked, “Should JoCo Commission nix nonpartisan elections?”) (11A) The answer is an emphatic no.
Candidates in nonpartisan elections are voted on by a larger number of participants than in a primary, where only registered members of either party can cast ballots. A contest between individuals without party affiliation obligates every voter to become more informed about the candidates.
Nearly 20 years ago, Johnson County voters approved nonpartisan elections of county commissioners. Unlike in partisan elections, all registered voters can vote in nonpartisan primaries when three or more individuals have filed for a position. In addition, the two who proceed to the general election may be registered in the same party. Contests between two Republicans have occurred, for example.
County campaigns have inserted party symbols on signs and literature. In the 2018 election, two office seekers obtained endorsement and financial support from their parties. This is now how nonpartisan elections should work. Candidates should adhere to expectations, not the parties.
The experiences of the last 20 years show that nonpartisan elections of Johnson County Commissioners have sustained quality services that all residents enjoy. Making democracy work is nonpartisan.
Dolores Furtado
Overland Park
A pointed question
When interviewed Wednesday morning by Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked about the incident at Arrowhead Stadium during the AFC Championship Game last Sunday when someone in the stands reportedly pointed a laser at quarterback Tom Brady. (Jan. 23, 1B, “Report of laser being pointed at Brady being looked into by NFL”)
Kraft’s reply was, “Well, it doesn’t happen when you come to Foxborough.” Apparently, Kraft missed the game last October at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, where after scoring his third and final touchdown, the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill was greeted by a Pats fan with a beer to the face and the middle-finger salute.
Or perhaps Kraft is suffering from a case of selective memory?
Jenny Gibb
Mission
Wrap around it
I was a little disappointed that the Kansas City Council voted to change the name of The Paseo to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (Jan. 25, 1A, “KC Council renames The Paseo for MLK”) Renaming The Paseo is a worthy remembrance, but I believe King deserved a more prominent honor.
A better choice would have been to rename Interstate 435 as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway. King was a champion for civil rights for all people. In 1968, he instigated a campaign to help people of every race overcome living in poverty. What better example of unity than honoring his name on a highway that circles the city?
When visitors come to our area, they likely travel on I-435 at some point. The Paseo is a beautiful and historic boulevard, but changing its name won’t have near the public impact as would highlighting a highway that touches everyone in the metro.
I’m sure renaming an interstate highway is a much more complicated process than changing the name of a city street. Kansas, Missouri and the federal government would probably have to be involved in the process, but it could have been worth it.
Arlyn Converse
Leawood
