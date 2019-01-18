Letters: Readers discuss renaming The Paseo and who should be locked up now

It looks organized
Is the famous campaign rally chant “Lock her up!” changing to “Lock them up?”
Will someone explain to me how all these indictments of President Donald Trump’s senior campaign officials aren’t necessitating the enforcement of RICO, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act?
Patrick McGarry
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Overland Park
The wrong way
The Kansas City Council really bungled the decision to rename The Paseo as Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (Jan. 25, 1A, “KC Council renames The Paseo for MLK”)
I have no disagreement with the idea of honoring King. However, in doing so this way, the council has chosen to rewrite history.
The boulevard was named by past city officials after careful consideration, and it wore the moniker proudly for a 100-plus years. Now the current members of the council have voted to ignore Kansas City’s heritage and dump the well-known name as if it never existed.
These actions imply that past decisions by city officials and residents count for nothing if they get in the way of current council members’ agendas.
They also show little regard for Kansas Citians who live on The Paseo and will now have to deal with address changes.
The council could have given King his much-deserved honor by renaming a numbered street after him — or, better yet, putting his name on a new entity, such as the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport.
That would leave a historic Kansas City icon alone.
Dana LoPorto
Independence
Comments