Letter to the editor: Sen. Roy Blunt chooses Trump over American interests

No Blunt objects
American deaths in Syria and Kenya at the hands of terrorists are directly attributable to President Donald Trump’s precipitous and ill-considered decisions — decisions that resulted in the resignations of James Mattis, former secretary of defense, and Brett McGurk, former special presidential envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS.
Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration inspection regimens are compromised because of the partial federal government shutdown, putting Americans’ health at risk. Border Security and Coast Guard morale are at historic lows. There are gaping holes in our air-safety protocols. To pretend that a few thousand Central American refugees pose a danger to our nation is ludicrous, xenophobic and un-American.
Yet Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri continues to stand with the president. And on Wednesday, he voted to remove sanctions on the business interests of Oleg Deripaska, the Russian oligarch to whom the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was apparently deeply indebted and to whom Manafort reportedly offered personal briefings on the Trump campaign.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Moreover, Deripaska was the likely sponsor of Konstantin Kilimnik, with whom Manafort allegedly shared late polling information before the 2016 election, while the Russian “active measures” campaign was in full swing. This sends a clear message of impunity to the forces that seek to undermine and weaken our democracy and alliances.
Blunt should resign, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson should appoint a veteran with impeccable foreign policy credentials to take his place.
Rich Leppert
Kansas City
Comments