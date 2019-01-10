Letters: Readers discuss obstructing Democrats, police transparency and Russian leniency

Trump will fix it
Here’s a simple solution proposed and implemented by the Democrats in Congress since the 2016 election: Just say no to anything the Trump administration and Republicans want on taxes, immigration, trade, foreign policy — you get the drift.
Don’t compromise. Stay with “the resistance,” even if it causes hundreds of thousands of federal workers to be laid off, rather than give the president a lousy $5.7 billion for his wall.
The Democrats, for spite, would cut off their noses — oh, sorry, federal workers’ noses — rather than give the president anything.
It’s sad. When Congress abdicates its duties, guess who steps in? President Donald Trump.
Now who’s the grown-up in the room? Certainly not Congress.
James L. Atkinson
Kansas City, Kan.
Open it up
I read with interest about how the city of Overland Park settled with the family of John Albers, a teenager killed by a police officer outside his mother’s home, while making no admission of breaking the law. (Jan. 15, 4A, “Family of Overland Park teen shot by police officer settles for $2.3M”)
Depending on how it is funded, this settlement will cost the residents of Overland Park, either through tax dollars or increased insurance premiums.
At this point, don’t city officials owe it to us to release information surrounding the case?
If nothing was done wrong, the records should indicate that and officials should be willing to make them a matter of public record.
Perhaps The Star needs to follow up its award-winning series from last year with an addendum: “Why so secret, Overland Park?”
Christy LaHood
Overland Park
Editor’s note: According to Overland Park spokesman Sean Reilly, the city is self-insured up to $100,000, and any remaining amount is covered by insurance.
Giving back
One of the more useful, hands-on and enduring programs in the Kansas City area is under way again this month.
Each January, seniors at Rockhurst High School spend the month out of their classrooms, assigned to the community to work around the city at a wide array of nonprofit organizations: sheltered workshops, day care and senior living centers of all types, sizes and denominations.
It’s a rite of passage for these Rockhurst boys, who’ll soon matriculate to colleges and universities far and wide. But it’s also well known that these young men get more than they give through this novel and final required class in their Jesuit curriculum.
I’ve witnessed the program in several places over the years, and it’s quite a classroom.
So, thanks Rockhurst, for providing this program for your students and our city.
Richard F. Thomas Jr.
Kansas City
Emergency now?
Why didn’t the president push for the border wall during his first two years in office? He and his party had control of both the House and Senate. But now he wants to blame the Democrats for not wanting to build it.
The government is paying $4.7 billion in tariff-related relief to farmers and has pushed the application deadline back because of the partial government shutdown. There might be money for the wall if this program weren’t necessary.
Whom do you blame?
Doug Staples
Sweet Springs
American interests
“A plague o’ both your houses.”
— William Shakespeare, “Romeo and Juliet”
I am outraged at Sen. Pat Roberts for being OK with lifting sanctions on Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — both of whom allegedly are directly involved in the attack on our elections. (Jan. 16, KansasCity.com, “Jerry Moran breaks with GOP on sanctions vote after last year’s trip to Russia”)
Who is paying our elected officials? It certainly isn’t the American public they’re watching out for.
Seriously, how can Roberts put party before country? That’s what is done in a fascist state or autocracy.
Why is my elected representative letting President Donald Trump get away with his alleged involvement in this? How could they betray American values so easily?
There is no American record of what Trump and Putin talked about when they were alone — and not just once, either.
Chris Farnsworth
Overland Park
It’s your time
As a lifelong Broncos fan who works for the Pittsburgh Steelers, I have had the opportunity to meet many Chiefs fans in Pittsburgh this season. You all were great and very respectful.
I want to wish the Chiefs and their fans the best of luck. I am thoroughly rooting for Kansas City to raise the Super Bowl trophy this year.
You all deserve the win.
Go Chiefs!
Tim McDonald
Pittsburgh
