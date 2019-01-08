Letters: Readers discuss quick KCP&L work, unresponsive Hawley and cheering the Chiefs

Quick turnaround
I live in a rural area, and Kansas City Power & Light stops at my house. We lost power Saturday after the snowstorm, and our service was restored by 5 p.m. Sunday.
This is a miracle, because I expected several days without power considering our location. I appreciate the effort by KCP&L employees
Larry McCourt
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Lane, Kan.
Let it shine
And on the second day, KCP&L said, “Let there be light.” And the people rejoiced and said, “Thank you.”
Dan Cram
Overland Park
All greased up
I enjoyed Steve Kraske’s column on the effects of the new Clean Missouri ethics initiative. (Jan. 11, 11A, “Will lawmakers survive ‘Clean Missouri’ and no more free meals?”) I too once saw carts of liquor being hauled in while my wife and I were showing a group of high school students around the state Capitol.
One student asked about the booze. I replied, “Oh no, that’s not booze. It’s oil — oil to lubricate the wheels of government and keep them turning.” Not all the students understood my low humor, so I explained it. I think I was as surprised at the sight as they were.
I wonder how many folks will run for office in the next election when they understand they will have to buy their own “oil” from now on.
Ken Hansen
Smithville
At need now
I am very concerned about the thousands of people in the Kansas City area who will not be able to pay their rent or mortgage this month because of the partial federal government shutdown. While a few of their stories have been told in the news, the solutions offered have been completely inadequate.
Last Thursday, I attended a demonstration in front of Union Station. I met hardworking public servants who are not allowed to work because of the shutdown. I discovered that government employees are not permitted to solicit funds (in person or online via social media or sites such as GoFundMe) because it could be a violation of the Hatch Act. They are not allowed to collect unemployment benefits because they are technically still employed. Some are days away from missing a housing payment.
The scale of the need is great, so our response must be quick and ambitious. If these government employees cannot advocate for themselves, then someone else must. Will non-governmental unions or nonprofits step forward to fundraise and channel funding to individuals at risk of foreclosure and eviction, or will we all stand on the sidelines and wait for someone else to take decisive action?
Our neighbors need our help, and time is running out.
Mike Johnson
Kansas City
Checked out
Don’t waste your time trying to write to Sen. Josh Hawley about the partial government shutdown. He hasn’t replied to my emails, and he has abandoned his campaign’s Facebook page since November.
Apparently, he doesn’t want to be bothered with constituents. He seems to just want his paycheck.
Robin Stojanova
Kansas City
Everyone’s fight
Under pressure, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has rescinded the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award originally announced for civil rights advocate Angela Davis. (Jan. 9, KansasCity.com, “Holocaust group sought reconsideration of Angela Davis honor”)
Davis supports oppressed people. She supports Palestinian human rights and the nonviolent Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement to help secure justice for Palestine.
All religions speak of justice. Silencing thoughtful, conscientious people and not making the public aware of this abuse destroys us.
Elizabeth Smith
Kansas City
Get warmed up
Dear fellow Chiefs fans:
This is our time. After years of waiting, we have the championship game in our beloved Arrowhead Stadium. We will finally face the New England Patriots at home.
The last time the Patriots came to our house we won 41-14, and we set the Guinness world record for the loudest stadium. This was during the 2014 season.
Now, four years later, we get them at home again, so don’t blow this chance. Get loud, loud and louder.
The entire country, except for ESPN and the area around Boston, will be behind our Chiefs.
Save your voices; then pack the stadium. You have work to do Sunday.
Go Chiefs!
Richard Tatro
Kansas City, Kan.
Comments