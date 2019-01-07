Letters: Readers discuss The Star’s headline writers and Steve Rose missing the mark

Poor headline
As people discussed and lamented the President Donald Trump-inspired coarsening of our national dialogue, it was always nice to know that at least our daily newspaper stayed above the fray.
But now I see that The Star has joined the multitude of others in using or suggesting language that is better left in the locker rooms or pig pens of America.
Couldn’t The Star’s editors have come up with something better than “About Lucking Time” as the banner headline on the front page of Sunday’s sports section?
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It was a great Chiefs victory, and the reading youth of Kansas City deserve better.
Scott Curtis
Kansas City
Grow up
Sunday’s lead sports headline was crude and juvenile. How funny — whoever wrote it insinuated the F-word.
I teach fifth grade, and I wouldn’t dream of accepting a paper with such a headline.
I’d prefer your journalists write as if they were educated. Immature choice of words, Star.
Dave Owens
Overland Park
Learning curve
Steve Rose must have forgotten Kevin Yoder’s first session in Congress, when he displayed his own lack of experience and of judgment. (Jan. 12, 9A, “Rep. Sharice Davids is a hit in Washington. But how’s she doing back home in Kansas?”)
Remember Yoder skinny-dipping in the Sea of Galilee in 2011? Go easy, Steve.
Cindy Spear
Kansas City
Comments