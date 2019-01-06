Sen. Hawley’s shutdown casino games and leftism run amok

A game to Hawley?
New Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley refused to answer when The Star asked about the partial government shutdown and how it affects his constituents in the Kansas City area. Hawley’s response: “No comment. I’m not going to play hallway roulette with you.” (Jan. 10, 4A, “Josh Hawley refuses to comment on idle federal workforce”)
He wants all questions to go through his office. Pretty arrogant for someone in office barely a week.
Independent news media are a means by which Hawley can communicate with voters rather than having staff prepare sanitized statements for him.
Federal workers in the area, Missouri residents included, are not receiving paychecks. Jobs from businesses that service agencies are idled. Business owners lose money.
Sen. Hawley, if I as a voter were to see you somewhere and asked a question, would you refer me to your office rather than play concourse craps, airplane seat slots, library keno or some other evasive casino game?
You stated you would not answer questions on your feet in the corridors of Congress — halls paid for by taxpayers — while you are still receiving your taxpayer-funded salary.
Perhaps you would be able to answer those questions on your feet if you could locate your spine.
Michael J. Niemeyer
Independence
Downhill slide
The Star likes to publish letters from the left side of politics. You are nowhere near a solution to the divisiveness that former President Barack Obama created. Your paper is extremely slanted and socialistic, which in fact leads to communism.
James Howell
Lone Jack
