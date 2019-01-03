Letters: Readers discuss Arrowhead’s Guinness record, defecting Republicans and homicides

Get loud(er)
Come loud Saturday, Chiefs fans.
Let’s take that 2014 Guinness world record of 142.2 decibels that made Arrowhead Stadium the world’s loudest outdoor stadium and top it by going to 150. Let’s yell while the Colts are huddling.
We will be there to make history, not to watch history. Go Chiefs!
Butch Kueser
Parkville
Back in time
Congratulations to House Democrats for standing their ground against President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to fund his re-election campaign … er, border wall.
It’s a pity the Democrats couldn’t find their backbones in 2003 when the previous GOP administration flushed $2.4 trillion of our hard-earned taxpayer money (according to a 2007 Congressional Budget Office estimate, including interest) down the toilet in Iraq even as millions protested in the streets.
That’s enough to build more than 420 $5.7 billion border walls — not to mention saving the lives of half a million Iraqi civilians and 5,000 American soldiers, according to 2003 a survey by Amy Hagopian and others in the journal PLOS Medicine.
I know that was 16 years ago, but if we’re going to rehash three missed Chiefs field goal attempts in 1996, let’s save some outrage for things that really matter.
Pete Green
Farley, Mo.
Not the party
Several recent letters to the editor have discussed Kansas GOP deserters and who’s to blame. I have been waiting for the Johnson County Republican Party to respond. Since it hasn’t, I will share my perspective.
I am a registered Republican, but I do not vote a straight Republican ticket. I’ll admit to voting for more Republicans than Democrats, but I lean toward candidates who actually do the job they signed up for. I make informed decisions based on my own analyses of the candidates’ philosophies, records and rhetoric. This makes me a RINO — Republican in name only — in my chosen party’s vernacular, which I can accept until enough moderates begin to moderate the party’s behavior.
So, as for whom to blame, I blame the candidate who accepted donations, campaigned under false colors and basically lied just to get elected. Neither party changed its beliefs, values or philosophy. The deserters did that all by themselves — after we elected them.
Dave Stroman
Overland Park
Take it further
President Donald Trump said the United States should have a border wall since Vatican City has one. If we’re going to emulate Vatican City, we should go whole hog and install a celibate chief of state.
Robert O’Rourke
Leavenworth
It’s the drugs
I admire The Star’s Sunday editorial on the number of murders in Kansas City and community leaders’ possible solutions. (18A, “What can Kansas City do to prevent another 100-plus homicides in 2019?”) All were well-intended and ideological, but they also all missed the elephant in the room.
My guess is that most homicides and shootings in Kansas City are related to the use, sale or possession of illegal drugs. Our attempts to curb this ongoing cycle can’t be solved by more jails, longer jail terms or harsher punishment.
We should have learned from prohibition in the 1920s. President Richard Nixon started our war on drugs, and we have spent trillions of dollars since — and the problem has only gotten worse.
When you hope to end something by making it illegal even though consumers still want that thing, someone will supply it, if at an elevated price because of the elevated risk. Decriminalizing drugs, with a focus on recovery from addiction, could be the basis for reducing all crime — especially homicides.
If we had applied all the money we’ve spent in the war on drugs to this solution, not the judicial system and the prison industry, this problem might not exist at the current level.
You don’t have to condone the use of drugs to see the benefits of changing our approach.
Bill Murphy
Atchison, Kan.
Hold him to it
Dear House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and all other members of Congress:
Our president campaigned firmly on the platform that Mexico would pay for his proposed border wall. I urge you to vote against spending a single solitary cent of U.S. taxpayers’ money on any wall until the author of “The Art of the Deal” negotiates such a deal with Mexico to pay.
Larry Gunja
Leawood
