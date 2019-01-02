Letters: Readers discuss rowdy Chiefs fans, uncaring Democrats and Kansans left behind

A spoiled outing
Our family went to Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 30 for my grandson’s Christmas wish: seeing the Chiefs in person for the first time. It was a great game, though some unruly fans turned our outing into a near-tragedy with their behavior.
Late in the game, a man fell in the stands and hit members of my family. My daughter suffered a gash on her cheek, a broken nose and a possible concussion. Then the man disappeared.
Please, Chiefs fans, if you go to Arrowhead, remember you’re not in your living room. Your behavior can injure yourself and others. The stadium is steep. Even someone sober can stumble. Add alcohol, and that risk multiplies.
The man who injured my daughter took zero personal responsibility. To the medical staff at Arrowhead, thank you for your professionalism and compassion. Also, thank you to the Fan Assist driver who got us to our car and coordinated with traffic police to get us to the hospital quickly. They made a bad situation a little better.
My grandson might never go back to Arrowhead, which is a shame. Please remember the kids when you go to the stadium and act accordingly.
Jane Coon
Platte City
Democrats’ failure
We have a crisis on our southern border. This is not immigration — it’s an invasion. A sensible immigration program would be people applying for legal entry into our nation, not thousands of people rushing our borders. An invasion, armed or not, should be repelled for the security of our nation.
Unfortunately, human lives are caught up in this chaos. The people I feel sorry for are those trying to enter the country legally, seeing those attempting to enter illegally getting to the front of the line.
One thing we have learned from this crisis is that the Democrats are not interested border security. They want to make certain that President Donald Trump does not get credit for securing our southern border. I do not understand why the Democrats do not want a secure border. It seems they are only interested in creating chaos.
Bud Frye
Olathe
Some easy math
Almost 63 million people voted for President Donald Trump. If each of his voters contributed $89, that would give Trump the $5.6 billion to build the wall that he and his supporters think is so important.
Bryce W. Kresie
Lenexa
An open letter
Dear Kansas legislators:
More than 50 years ago, my parents moved our family from Missouri to Johnson County, Kan., so their children could attend the Shawnee Mission School District. I went from elementary to junior high to high school there, receiving a high-quality education from encouraging and well-credentialed teachers.
I excelled in my classes largely because of the teachers, curriculum and excellent libraries. I went on to attend the University of Kansas, receiving a degree with honors in 1987.
I was immediately hired by a company in the Kansas City area and worked there for several years. Unfortunately, I became disabled in middle age and was unable to continue working.
I have been disabled for more than 20 years, relying on my monthly Social Security benefit to pay for medical expenses, housing, groceries and so on, subsisting right at the poverty level.
Nonetheless, I am not eligible for Medicaid under current Kansas laws — a very common predicament for low-income Kansans.
Therefore, I urge you to pass Medicaid expansion in 2019, and also to increase funding for Kansas schools to benefit all the state’s residents.
Kansans deserve both. It is within our reach.
Steven Poole
Lenexa
This is different
I’m 66 years old, so over the years I’ve seen a lot of presidents, and I’ve voted in every election.
I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I vote for the person I think has the best intentions. All presidents have made mistakes but have tried to do what is right for our country.
I have always been proud to be an American and proud of what America stands for, but in the last two years this is not the America I grew up in.
A president who says he and he alone has done more in the last two years then any president before him. A president who says one thing one day and the next day changes his mind. Who hires and fires people so fast that nothing can be accomplished. Who bullies our allies until he wants something from them and then expects full cooperation. Who campaigned on building a wall that Mexico was going to pay for and is now holding all Americans hostage by shutting down the government until he gets his way even though 800,000 federal workers have to do without paychecks — and declaring that if he does not get his way, he will declare a national emergency to get it done.
Today, I’m not so proud to be an American as I was while growing up. I hope I will be again.
Scott Davis
Smithville
