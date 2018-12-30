Letters: Readers discuss asylum seekers, the postal service and a tale of two walls

In their shoes
I believe that if the Thursday letter writer who told would-be asylum seekers to “stay home” could trade places for 30 days with the minors coming to our border from Guatemala, she might feel differently about their situation. (12A)
Joyce Tally
Independence
No complaints
Having recently heard complaints from people about their mail being delivered to the wrong place, I must give a shout-out to the United States Post Office. Although the person on my route for the last three years has had some challenges with delivering mail to the correct address, she is an outlier.
All of my previous mail carriers were outstanding. One of them even promptly delivered an important letter relating to a family legal matter even though it had serious inaccuracies in the street address.
I can’t imagine how much worse delivery would be if the post office were handed over to corporate hands — and rural delivery to my family would likely be nonexistent. Let’s keep this national treasure that handles an enormous amount of mail and delivers packages seven days a week, rain, heat or snowstorm.
Amrita Burdick
Kansas City
Between two walls
The East Germans built the Berlin Wall, under the direction of Soviet Union Premier Nikita Khrushchev, to keep those who wanted to be free in. The Trump administration wants to build a wall on the southern border of the United States to keep people who want to be free out.
What does that say?
John Lancaster
Plattsburg, Mo.
