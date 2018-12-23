Letters: Readers discuss our ineffective leaders and what we should learn from Truman

Wisdom shuttered
With family in town over the holidays, we planned to visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum. How maddening and ironic that the current president’s insistence on shutting down the government closed the Truman Library.
It’s ironic because the library is a wonderful place to learn about a president with integrity, who admitted mistakes so he could learn from them — “The buck stops here” — instead of never being accountable. He read history voraciously so he could make informed decisions instead of ignoring lessons from the past. And he stood up to our enemies instead of openly admiring them. All this knowledge was closed off by a leader who is none of those things.
Democrats are complicit for not producing a better candidate in 2016, and the GOP is guilty of caving — in the name of power — on the great ideals it used to stand for.
Truman wrote: “In reading the lives of great men, I found that the first victory won was over themselves and their carnal urges. Self-discipline with all of them came first.” For the sake of our country and our children’s future, we must do better. Can we please start by reopening the Truman Library?
Mike McMullen
Leawood
Work it out
Let’s dock our elected representatives’ pay until they can come up with meaningful solutions to the problems they helped create in Washington, D.C. This is done in the private sector.
We hired them to fix our nation’s problems, so why do we keep supporting them financially when all that is created is chaos?
Bob Blackman
Raymore
Comments