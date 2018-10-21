Letters: Readers discuss ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and reducing single-use products

Even worse lyrics
We appear to be in a big blowup about what some people find offensive in the lyrics of the great wintertime song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” What is overlooked is another line in that song that predicts much more serious consequences: “Well, maybe just a cigarette more.”
Donald A. Potts
Independence
It all adds up
As the national movement to cut down on single-use plastic drinking straws continues to gain traction, images of strangled aquatic animals and sea turtles circulate through the media. However, it is important that people moved by the message see the deeper meaning.
Inside a single bag of takeout food, a napkin, a plastic fork, knife and spoon and sauce packets linger underneath the foamed plastic clamshell of food. Furthermore, your daily coffee can easily involve a plastic foam cup, a sleeve, lid, stir stick, sugar packets and a straw.
Opting out of using a straw when going out to dinner serves as an excellent start toward an environmentally conscious lifestyle, but it certainly cannot be the end. As our nation’s landfills begin to overflow with our excess waste, it is vital to be constantly aware of all the single-use products we encounter every day.
After we get used to not drinking through plastic straws, we can start the next step by carrying cups from home. From there, we can use reusable containers in our refrigerator instead of cellophane-wrapped bowls or plastic bags.
We all need to make an effort to implement habits that work toward reducing our carbon footprints.
Brooke Eldridge
Kansas City
