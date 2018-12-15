Letters: Readers discuss Christian charity, speedy drivers and tone-deaf lawmakers

Christian deeds
It always amazes me when people attack Christians in megachurches. I was a heroin addict from the time I was 16 until I was 26. I am now 66. I should have died.
If it weren’t for Christians in megachurches and Christians such as missionary John Chau, who was so excited about Christ that he was willing to die to tell others, I would not be here today.
No matter how wrongheaded Chau’s actions may seem, many people’s lives have been changed because of people like him.
I try to follow Jesus’ example, even though I seem to fail a lot. But I get back up and keep going.
People see me when I make those mistakes, and they could say I’m a lousy example.
That’s OK — it just means I’m human.
Thank God that those people were willing to care for me. Otherwise, I would not have known my four children, 14 grandkids, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and too many friends to count here.
Alan Allio
Olathe
Zoom zoom
I was wondering whether people purchasing a pickup truck or SUV must sign a commitment that they will strive to drive at least 10 mph over the speed limit at all times.
If they do, I must say a vast majority are doing a great job of following their commitments.
Bill Betteridge
Independence
Look into it
A Wednesday letter to the editor bemoaned news coverage of abuse scandals in Christian churches. (14A) I suggest that any so-called Christian church that condones and covers up child abuse or pedophilia is worthy of media scrutiny.
Churches of any denomination that rail against every form of societal sin except their own invite and deserve the disdain of those on the outside looking in. Child abuse should never be swept under the rug to save a church or a pastor’s reputation. Surely, this is not the kind of church of which God approves.
Greg Greason
Kearney
Good leadership
I see it as principle more than political pragmatism for Kansas state Sen. Dinah Sykes and state Rep. Stephanie Clayton to follow their personal leadership compass and cross the aisle.
Another moderate are state representative, Linda Gallagher, lost her seat in November doing precisely what she was elected in 2014 and again in 2016 to do.
Each has been a bright light to Kansas legislating, whether it’s an R or a D behind her name.
Bill O’Neill
Shawnee
About face
Kansas state Sen. Dinah Sykes (and any elected official who switches party affiliation while in office) should resign.
If Sykes wants to be a Democrat, more power to her. But she ran and was elected as a Republican. She took money and resources from the Republican Party as well as her Republican supporters.
If her conscience doesn’t allow her to serve as a Republican, she should have the integrity to resign. She could then run in the next election as a Democrat.
Sadly, my guess is that she and the other defectors lack the moral courage to respect their constituents who voted them into their offices.
Mike Junk
Lenexa
Listen to us
I don’t understand how legislators in Missouri think they know more about what the people of the state want even though a large majority supported a measure.
I’m talking about right to work and the earnings tax in Kansas City and St. Louis. Both were passed by large majorities of the voting public, yet the Missouri GOP has decided that we are idiots and don’t know what we want.
I do not live in Kansas City, but I have worked there and supported the tax. How does state Sen. Bill Eigel think Kansas City and St. Louis are going to replace this revenue? They will raise other taxes — just what Eigel opposes, saying it hurts business.
I know many other Republicans support right-to-work legislation, but again: Most Missourians rejected the proposal. I understand we must have new business, but the working man needs to make a living also.
People need to remember these legislators when voting next time.
Curtis Peterman
Holt, Mo.
Under the tree
Dear Santa:
Please, please, please bring a new defensive coordinator to the Kansas City Chiefs.
We desperately need one who is capable of teaching the defensive players how to tackle and how to count to 12 so they will know if there are too many players on the field.
And, finally, could you please teach them not to get penalties? That’s what enables them to give away the game.
A. David Otto
Gladstone
