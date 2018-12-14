Letters: Readers discuss Jerry Moran’s good vote, KanCare and invading immigrants

Say one thing …
I was amazed a Texas judge had the power, backed by 20 states’ attorneys general or governors, to wrinkle the Affordable Care Act. (Dec. 15, 5A, “Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional”) I was dismayed that Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is listed as one of the 20 leaders who facilitated this action.
Hawley’s campaign for U.S. Senate supposedly was built around transparency and his promise not to tamper with Americans’ insurance coverage, as he said on almost every TV ad.
If this judgment stands, the health care payment system will be even more confusing to Missouri residents who have been misled.
What a major discrepancy, and what a disgrace for Hawley to take this influence with him to the Senate. How can this be as we start a new year?
Nancy Barr
Kansas City
Numbers, please
Having lived in Johnson County for almost 35 years, I have witnessed almost constant debate over the level of funding for K-12 education in Kansas. In recent years, the rhetoric has been amped up by the increasing influence of the Kansas Supreme Court.
In that 35 years, I do not recall ever seeing a comparison or benchmarking analysis of per-pupil costs and outcomes in Kansas and our neighboring states, say Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.
Maybe I missed it. I hope so. It is surely available somewhere, because this kind of data is hopefully a topic of focus for education consultants and leaders.
Granted, it is not that simple, and this is not the surefire silver bullet. But it at least could be the starting point for some reasoned discussion of costs and outcomes. And if more relevant metrics are available, let’s look at those.
K-12 education is of extreme importance to Kansas. How about we support all the rhetoric and print with some solid data and reasoned quantification and analysis? Let’s look at some numbers.
Ken Kollar
Overland Park
Study in contrasts
On Dec. 13, the Senate voted 56-41 to end U.S. involvement in the Saudi Arabia war in Yemen. Senate Joint Resolution 54 is a first step for America to stop its military involvement in a years-old war that has left Yemen devastated. The United Nations has estimated that 85,000 children in Yemen have died from starvation over the past three years.
I want to thank Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas for his vote in favor of ending U.S. involvement in this war and to inform Kansans that Sen. Pat Roberts voted to prolong it. I strongly condemn Roberts for this vote.
This military action was never authorized by Congress. It has gotten the U.S. nowhere we want to be and has a high cost in lives lost. I have no idea why Roberts would vote to continue this unauthorized war, except that he must have some other interest in prolonging it.
In this Christmas season, it is clear in Roberts’ vote that King Herod — the biblical king who ordered the massacre of children in an effort to maintain his own power — lives.
Dawn Olney
Prairie Village
What they’re worth
Kudos to KanCare for quickly responding to pediatricians’ concerns regarding cuts to reimbursements for well-child checkups (Dec. 18, 4A “KanCare will reverse change that cut pay to pediatricians”).
First and foremost, children need access to quality medical care to stay healthy and reach developmental milestones. Furthermore, pediatricians have spent years in college, medical school and residencies and should be fairly reimbursed for their education and experience.
KanCare definitely stepped up to the plate in responding to pediatricians’ concerns.
Janet Griffiths
Lenexa
Congress’ charge
The oath of office that U.S. senators and representatives take says that they will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.
For the past 30 years or more, this country has been invaded by foreigners who come here illegally. Congress has paid lip service to fighting the invasion but has done nothing to alleviate it.
A recent study from Yale researchers estimates more than 22 million are in the country illegally. They include drug traffickers, human traffickers, MS-13 gang members and widespread abusers of U.S. social services.
Are these people enemies of the United States? Yes.
Why aren’t our members of Congress taking steps to defend the Constitution and Americans instead of doing all they can to maintain porous borders that permit illegal immigration?
It is time that U.S. citizens stand up and demand the government protect their rights instead of protecting people who are invading the country.
John Lovelace
Olathe
