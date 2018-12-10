Letters: Readers discuss 3-Trails Memorial Crossing woes and Kansas’ Barbara Bollier

Still a problem
It was great to see that the Kansas Department of Transportation has completed the work on Interstate 435 west of State Line Road before winter really sets in.
However, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s work on the east side of State Line to the 3-Trails Crossing Memorial Highway (aka the Grandview Triangle) remains a disaster, as I wrote this summer. It is in horrible condition going into the winter, with many of the temporary ramps in bad condition (Holmes Road as an example).
Not only is traffic backed up coming from the north and east as it tries to go west, but MODOT is trying to direct a lot of this traffic with rubber cones that do not stop a car or truck from going into the workers’ lanes.
I recently read about a MODOT official saying that the first phase of the project is almost complete. I question if those phases are even reasonable.
Apparently, for $65 million, those of us who use I-435 will be well advised to use surface streets over the two-year period this project takes. And I expect that will result in some serious accidents.
Mac Andrew
Kansas City
Honorable switch
Kudos to Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier. She stands for what she believes in and not how some political party wants her to vote. (Dec. 13, 4A, “Bollier, at odds with GOP over Trump, LGBT issues, turns Democrat”)
I wish we had more senators like her in Missouri.
Larry Dunn
Peculiar, Mo.
