Letters: Readers discuss the Denverization of KC and Chiefs heartbreak again

First things first
Gib Kerr’s Wednesday guest commentary about proposed development east of Troost Avenue was terrific. (13A, “Denverization isn’t the problem down on Troost”)
The Star should be happy that people and organizations are willing to take financial risks trying to improve the area. The Star can be so negative toward business.
The Star is so worried about gentrification. Let’s first create better neighborhoods east of Troost, bring in good jobs that would increase incomes for the residents and make the area safer — and then worry about pricing out residents.
Certainly the people living there would welcome a more prosperous neighborhood. They would benefit more than anyone.
Phil Acuff
Leawood
Cold Chiefs reality
Thursday night’s Chiefs-Chargers game was deja vu all over again: big game, big lead and a big fourth-quarter comeback by the other team.
The Chiefs’ problem is glaring: No team — no team — has ever won a Super Bowl with the worst defense in the league.
Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s unit was bad enough last season that he deserved to be fired, but this year’s defense is worse. Right or wrong, the team’s management stuck with Sutton. I’m sure he’s a good person, but he’s not good for this team.
I’m afraid we’re headed for the playoffs — and heartbreak again.
Anthony Bradley
Parkville
