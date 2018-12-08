Cheers for special care from a police officer outside the Jubilee Theatre

Cheers: For the Bravo! Cucina Italiana restaurant formerly at 3010 S. Hulen Street. Thanks for the many years of great food and excellent service. You will be missed. Sorry you had to close the doors.
David White,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the two young men who stopped and pulled my car out of a ditch on U.S. 377 in Granbury on the evening of Nov. 14 — Chuck from Aledo and a young man in a yellow car. This senior lady is very grateful.
Jean Akins,
Granbury
Cheers: To the three gentlemen who helped get my car out of an impossible parking space between Taylor and Throckmorton streets downtown. Long trucks in front of me, a long van behind me and a narrow parking spot had me blocked in. They inched my car back and forth and finally got me clear. Thank you.
Jennifer Jordan,
Mansfield
Cheers: To the kind, generous person at the Benbrook Cracker Barrel Old Country Store who anonymously bought my breakfast and a souvenir T-shirt. I will pay it forward and do the same.
Rich Darr,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To our mail carriers. For a number of years, we have continued to get other people’s mail —some with our house number on another street, and some with no similarity to our address at all. Incoming mail is put in the outgoing mail slot. Numerous trips to the Roanoke United States Postal Service office haven’t solved the problem.
Ernest Harrison,
Keller
Cheers: To Tammy at Dealer Alternative Honda and Acura Specialists on White Settlement Road. She ran a diagnostic test on my Honda Civic 2000 (still the most stolen car in Texas) and, without charge, put my mind at rest about deployment of its air bags. Cheers also to Chris and their mechanic.
Guelma B. Hopkins,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the many individuals, families and businesses who adopted 400-plus Christmas Providers families this year. Christmas Providers is a local nonprofit organization that provides Christmas every year to 400-600 families from the Birdville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford school districts who need assistance. Go to christmasproviders.org to learn about Christmas Providers.
Steve Harding,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Peter J. Naus Jr. and nurses Julia and Sarah at Central Park Surgery Center for the competent and professional care provided my wife during her recent procedure. They made all aspects of the surgery as comfortable as possible.
William Harnagel,
Arlington
Cheers: To Gus Bates and Kirk Jefferies for their philanthropy and leadership, which have led to the new Gus Bates Center at Paschal High School.
Jan Fersing,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the kind person who paid for my wife’s and my breakfast at the IHOP 5901 SW Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Dec. 5 or 6. What a surprise to find out our bill had been paid. We will pay it forward. Your generosity made our day. Thank you.
Tom and Maureen
Daugherty,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the city of Hurst. For 40 years the city has honored older adults with a free Christmas party with great food and fellowship. A drawing is held with ideal door prizes for close to 800 people. Hurst is a wonderful place to live.
Nancy Welton,
Hurst
Jeers: To the electrical contracting company in Haltom City that installed a faulty outdoor light for me in June. I reported the problem in October. Their representatives make nice comments and promises but will not do the work or call me to discuss a solution. Originally, they said they welcomed a senior citizen’s business.
Judy Stanford,
Hurst
Cheers: And thank you to police officer Eric Levine. On Nov. 23 he assisted my daughter in getting me out of my car and safely into a wheelchair in front of Jubilee Theatre. Thank you for your public service and kindness.
Jane Mergerson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To my student Piper Archer, who was chosen one of the 15 grand prize winners of the sixth-grade Library of Congress Letters About Literature national writing contest, with the City-Wide Read and Performance program. Inspired by Lee Cohen and Mona Golabek’s “TheChildren of Willesden Lane,” Piper composed a beautifully written letter that explained how this book changed her world.
Mary Ray McLean,
Fort Worth
Jeers: To the city of Arlington for reducing the speed limit on South Cooper Street to 30 mph from West Division Street to West Park Row Drive. South Cooper is the only major roadway that goes from far north Arlington to Mansfield. We have traffic issues as is, and now you can drive only 30 mph.
Randy P. Sparks,
Arlington
