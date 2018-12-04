Letters: Readers discuss Free Hot Soup, Chiefs security foibles and offensive lyrics

Correct channels
I find it disturbing that some people think they are the only resource for feeding hungry people. (Dec. 9, 4A, “Volunteers defy KC Health Department, feed homeless people downtown”)
Kansas City has an incredibly well organized network for helping homeless and hungry people. We have been involved since 1985 with groups such as Cherith Brook Catholic Worker and Bishop Sullivan Center. There are probably two dozen locations in the area that provide a hot meal, and all pass the Kansas City Health Department’s certification.
I have a son who is a chef, and I know it is very important to maintain the correct temperature for both hot and cold foods. Proper hygiene may not be rocket science, but it’s also not trivial.
Maybe these people could spend as much time educating volunteers on what you need to know to pass a food handlers certification as they do on civil disobedience. And then check out the other services available to get people off the streets and into stable, independent living.
Susan King-Kostelac
Mission
Big bottleneck
I am a Chiefs season ticket holder, and I congratulate the team on adding additional scanners at the Arrowhead Stadium toll booth entrances. It has improved traffic patterns.
Now the ugly.
Getting into the stadium at Gate 6 was a disaster Sunday. I waited about one hour to get through security. By the time I got to my seat, two minutes remained in the first quarter. Several hundred fans behind me may not have gotten to their seats until the second quarter.
In all the games I’ve attended, this was by far the most abysmal experience I’ve had. On a scale of 1-10, it was a minus-10.
The Chiefs need to look at video of their security personnel’s performance and make immediate corrections.
Chet Trutzel
Belton
Jesus’ example
Many thanks to John Pavlovitz for his commentary, “The war on Christmas is real. This is who’s waging it.” (Dec. 9, 23A) It isn’t often that someone cuts through the miasma of “fake news” and proclaims truth so clearly.
I plan to include a copy of this column in each Christmas card I send, hoping recipients will deepen a commitment to live the values that Jesus modeled for us so long ago: compassion for the poor, welcoming the stranger and caring for the sick and troubled among us.
When our laws and policies reflect love, peace and justice, we will have defeated the war on Christmas.
JoCele McEnany
Kansas City
A different class
I am 87 years old and living under my 15th president. I first voted in 1952, for Dwight D. Eisenhower, and since then I have voted both Republican and Democrat. I therefore claim to be independent.
I do remember George H.W. Bush and others like him, such as Bob Dole, Nancy Kassebaum, Howard Baker, John Danforth and Ike Skelton. That was when we referred to them and others as “The Honorable” or “The Right Honorable.”
But with politics the way they are today, the word “honorable” does not fit.
Sadly, the times have changed, and Bush’s death just makes it more noticeable.
Robert Granger
Peculiar
Just not right
Many people are rightly appalled at lawmakers’ blatant interference with the voters’ decisions in Wisconsin and Michigan. The deliberate theft of ballots in North Carolina is an example of actual election fraud by the party that is always pretending to be concerned about — yes, election fraud. (Dec. 7, 5A, “’Run everything over,’ a top House Dem says of NC race”)
But Missouri is not immune to Republican efforts to thwart the will of the people. The latest example is that of our overwhelming vote against right to work last month. Rep. Vicky Hartzler has signed on to legislation to make right to work a federal law, and it seems our new governor is also involved in efforts to implement it at the state level.
Those who voted for Republicans while voting against right to work really ought to do some research into the goals of their party.
June Ford
Archie, Mo.
Problem lyrics
Which would be more difficult: explaining to my grandchildren the lyrics of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” or Khia’s “My Neck, My Back” and Ludacris’ “What’s Your Fantasy”?
Where are the politically correct music warriors when it comes to vulgar rap music?
Get real. This is an issue of basic values and decency, which seem to be missing in certain genres of entertainment.
Tom Hoskins
Lenexa
