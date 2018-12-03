Letters: Readers discuss generosity in holiday giving and green economic incentives

Give with respect
While finishing a holiday meal, I often catch myself fantasizing about how great the leftovers are going to be. I wonder, however, how I’d feel if leftovers were all I ever got.
“Nothing but leftovers” comes to mind when I consider helping those in need. I want a new jacket, but the one I have has some years left in it, so I feel good about donating it. They should appreciate that, right?
Of course, I could wear the jacket a while longer and give them a new one. If it’s good enough for them, it might just be good enough for me. Heck, maybe I can buy one for me and one for someone else.
Avoiding waste by sharing things we no longer need is a good thing. But maybe this holiday season we can throw in some dignity and respect with our giving.
Let’s give our best first while still passing along what we no longer need. In the meantime, I’m looking at my jacket. It’s still in pretty good shape, so I think I’ll buy a new one for someone else. And keep those holiday leftovers coming.
Jim North
Olathe
We can all help
I’ve appreciated Steve Rose’s recent columns on the environment. We citizens can take actions at the state and local levels. We can insist on solar installations on government buildings. We can propose that farmers and ranchers be given tax incentives to install solar- or wind-power generators. Every building with the rooftop space should also be incentivized to go solar.
If these proposals are framed as job creators and clean-air solutions, wouldn’t all Americans be in favor of them?
Dan O’Connell
Fairway
Comments