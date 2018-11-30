Letters: Readers discuss history’s lessons, ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and Tyreek Hill

The new reality?
I have been listening to history audiobooks and podcasts on my daily walk and pondering whether the dignity and honor of our nation is real or had always been an illusion of grandiosity.
I watched the ceremonies and coverage of Sen. John McCain at his passing, and I am now reading his most recent book. I had read President George H.W. Bush’s biography last year. I see the dignity, honor and genuine sacrifice described by their colleagues, friends and loved ones during their observances.
Though a lifelong Republican, I watched the first black president, a Democrat, preside over our nation with dignity, respect and commitment, though he differed in ideology from me.
The contrast with what we have today is glaring and embarrassing. It seems that I’ve lost not only great examples of history — leaders who walked the walk — but also the principles and ideals I shared with them.
I pray this is a glitch, some kind of realignment as so many historians have claimed, but it’s hard to see when we’reso close to it.
John Goldsmith
Napoleon, Mo.
In the dark
I did not vote for increasing the Missouri gas tax because I did not know what percentages of the revenue would be designated for road and bridge repairs versus for law enforcement.
Each issue on the ballot should have been a separate vote. I would like to vote on one bill issue only, with no riders or attachments and written in clear language with no need for interpretation.
I would like to see Missouri’s General Assembly propose a constitutional amendment to require a single vote on each single issue on the ballot — no “pork barrel” items.
Missouri voters are smart. We recognized the vagueness of the gas tax proposal and voted against it as was written.
Larry Smith
Higginsville
Losing ground
“It’s loss of habitat, stupid,” to paraphrase James Carville.
The story “At least 1,000 plastic pieces found inside dead whale” is an example of the result of our destruction of habitat by pollution — in this case, the habitat of fish, a major food supply, inundated by plastic. (Nov. 22, 16A)
While Although global warming is often blamed, it is only a partial cause of the more pressing problem of habitat loss. Forests have been devastated to accommodate expanding populations and the agriculture to feed them, resulting in the endangerment and extinction of many wild animals, birds and insects.
Increased energy requirements, supplied with fossil fuels, expand atmospheric pollution and augment global warming, which is responsible for rising sea levels that progressively render habitable arable land unlivable.
If we do not have the self-discipline to reverse course, we will inevitably become extinct, as have other animals whose habitats we have decimated.
Perhaps Matthew 5:5 forecasts the inevitable: “Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.” Could that forecast the survival of the hunter-gatherers of Africa, who have the skills needed to live in harmony in the habitats they will have inherited?
Harvey A. Jetmore Jr.
Lenexa
Let’s be both
We have always been great. I want to be proud again.
Richard Bogue
Independence
Invest in history
The Crossroads district has become more prominent as the city invests more money in it. In just 10 years, we can definitely say the Crossroads has undergone gentrification.
But this investment, creating an appeal to middle- and to upper-class families, is leading to higher real estate prices and pushing out the people who originally lived and did business there.
I believe the city should also invest in teaching Kansas Citians about the rich history of this area — history that is not taught in schools.
Racial dividing lines are not new to our city. Instead of trying to act as if they don’t exist, we should learn about them.
Lohgann Wilson
Kansas City
Think it through
Tim Campbell’s editorial cartoon on Page 16A Wednesday shows a large record player with “I’m offended!” above it, repeated three times for emphasis. It is next to a smaller record player emitting the lyrics to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a song some radio stations have pulled from their holiday playlists.
I believe Campbell is missing the point. The problem isn’t that people are offended by the lyrics. It is that the lyrics, especially, “Say, what’s in this drink?” make light of a criminal act that has had devastating consequences for many people.
The fact that the song was considered cute and acceptable in an earlier era does not mean we should continue to perpetuate the idea that it is still acceptable or that surreptitiously putting an intoxicant into a person’s drink was ever anything but a crime.
Kay Hopkins
Leawood
Just let it go
The Star’s editorial board can’t seem to pass up an opportunity for a gratuitous dig at a person who done a decent job staying straight, as it did in the very last sentence of the Friday editorial about Kareem Hunt. (10A, “Chiefs, NFL, Cleveland cops didn’t help Hunt, his victims or themselves”)
It was totally unnecessary, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s transgression was thoroughly covered by every print, TV and radio sports reporter in town for days after he was recruited by the Chiefs in 2016. There is nothing new there to report, as nothing has occurred to be reported.
I guess your throwaway line was to prove to yourselves that since you are on the side of angels, it is open season to disparage anyone’s past.
H. Jonathan Pratt
Kansas City
Two standards
In the Saturday story, “Trump speeds up Cabinet shakeup,” I wonder why Heather Nauert’s age was necessary to mention while William Barr’s wasn’t. (8A) Is her age relevant while his isn’t?
Starr Anderson
Prairie Village
No respect
Our 41st president was buried on Thursday, and someone had to bash him the very next day in The Star’s letters to the editor . (Dec. 7, 10A)
The letter claims George H.W. Bush didn’t respect the writer’s views, but it is OK for this person to show disrespect to the former president.
It sure would be nice if everybody would respect one another’s opinions instead of finding fault with everyone who doesn’t agree.
Patti Sourk
Overland Park
