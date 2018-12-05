Letters: Readers discuss climate scaremongers, Kareem Hunt and UMKC’s Ashim Mitra

Money, mouth?
In his Dec. 1 column, Steve Rose lamented the public’s alleged lack of action on climate change. (9A, “The clock is running out for our climate in a leadership vacuum”) Rose notes that it seems most Americans “have chosen to ignore or dismiss the topic.”
Perhaps the reason for some of the public’s skepticism is the hypocrisy of some of the most vocal scaremongers. I’m sure Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael Bloomberg live in big or multiple houses while they demand that others cut their standard of living to battle climate change. One is reminded of Leona Helmsley’s former housekeeper saying the millionaire felon frequently commented that “only the little people pay taxes.”
Rose did not specify what lifestyle changes he has personally made to walk the walk in fighting climate change. He is a well-known, successful businessman, and I suspect he lives quite well. Maybe he could publish a follow-up commentary describing his self-imposed limits on private transportation, his use of renewable fuels and his adoption of other measures he presumably advocates for the public at large. Or is he just another hypocrite?
J.J. Kramer
Topeka
Pretty big deal
“Too big to fail” has come a long way since 2008, when we learned that the very corporations that created the Great Recession would not be held accountable. On the contrary, the taxpayers they betrayed were made responsible for nurturing them back to health.
Now we have a president who thinks he’s too big to fail himself, supporting tyrants in Russia and Saudi Arabia.
More than 240 years ago, our nation was founded on the premise that the King of England was not too big to fail.
Armand Way
Topeka
Hunt lied, period
In two letters to the editor Wednesday, authors expressed compassion for Kareem Hunt in the first and a concern for the business acumen of the Chiefs’ management and ownership in the latter. (16A) What is lost in these letters is a single salient fact: Kareem Hunt lied to his employer … repeatedly.
His actions were reprehensible. His words spoke denial.
Exacerbating the issue is that he had some eight months to talk to his employer under his terms, and he did not. In watching and reading interviews with players and team officials, I think it fair to suggest they felt real hurt and heartbreak.
The importance of the Kansas City Chiefs to this community and beyond can’t be overstated. I hope Hunt has the opportunity to prove his character in the future, wherever life takes him. But I want to thank the management and ownership of the Chiefs for providing integrity, leadership and character by acting with principle that reflects the values of the organization and community.
Andrew Sigler
Fairway
Getting to work
With the election over, it’s time for the Missouri General Assembly and U.S. Congress to return to work. State Attorney General Josh Hawley will become our next U.S. senator, and Missouri Treasurer Eric Schmitt will take over the attorney general’s office.
Many things are changing, but there is one that won’t: Kansas City is a growing hub for international business. The city has a growing economy, a low tax rate and an appealing central location in the United States. We need to keep it that way. Keeping the economy moving is vital to Kansas City.
Schmitt is poised to put his own mark on the office of attorney general. He’s an astute legal mind and will certainly look at all aspects of his new office with a fresh set of eyes.
Cecilia S. Johnson
Kansas City
Worthy professor
I found the Nov. 18 front-page story, “Professor used students as servants. UMKC knew and didn’t stop him,” so disappointing. It seems to me that The Star mostly talked to a few disgruntled people, but not to the majority of the students who graduated under the mentorship of professor Ashim Mitra.
The idea that he used students as “slaves” is ridiculous. To compare an academician such as Mitra to human traffickers, as one person quoted did, is derogatory.
The Star needs to investigate the story more thoroughly.
Mitra has helped many students obtain high-quality jobs in academics and industry. I know those students ultimately developed significant professionalism, because I have met some of them in my work as a cancer scientist. They seem very happy with their education.
The UMKC Faculty Senate must look out for the rights of its own members.
Animesh Dhar
Fairway
Comments