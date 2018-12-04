Letters: Readers discuss Kareem Hunt’s sincerity, suicide prevention and President Bush

Bring Hunt back
Tears don’t come easy for a man. Being big enough to accept responsibility for what you have done is hard, and saying, “I am sorry,” is harder.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has shown the world what he is really about. (Dec. 3, 6B, “Hunt tells ESPN: ‘I would want to tell her that I am sorry’”) He is a humble human being who lost control. We all lose control sometimes. The reasons don’t matter. We all get to the point where we blow. What is important is how you handle yourself afterward.
Hunt has shown he is an honorable man who is big enough to accept responsibility for what he has done and strong enough to apologize. I hope the Chiefs will reconsider and put him back on their roster.
When you go through something like this, being able to stay in place with people who love you is important. I was raised in Kansas, and I know Hunt would get the love and support he needs.
Gwyndolyn McClellan
Albemarle, N.C.
Not so fast
The Chiefs did not make the wrong decision when they released Kareem Hunt — they just made too hasty a decision. When the NFL suspended Hunt, that took care of punishing him.
Hunt will probably play next season. But if the Chiefs had not waived him, they could have retained their rights to him, traded him in the off-season and gotten something for him. A second-round draft pick is better than nothing. It’s a business.
Bill Borello
Kansas City
Help is here
The holidays can be a difficult time for people. Every year, the suicide rate increases during this season. According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is among the top 10 causes of death in the United States, and it is the third among adolescents, according to the Journal of Adolescent Health.
Most of us have experienced or know someone who has experienced depression. Depression, especially among adolescents, can go unnoticed. And if families do recognize it, they may feel ill-equipped to help their loved ones resolve it.
Too often, the untreated illness reaches a crisis point and someone is lost to suicide.
For those of us in the medical community, it is common to screen for all types of preventable illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer. Suicide is now among those prevention screenings, and thankfully they are more readily available in Kansas City for children 12 and older.
Our young people are our most valuable asset. Protecting them against suicide is paramount. Routine suicide screening should be welcomed and embraced by all of us as family and community.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Suicide screening will save lives.
Heather L. Jones
Shawnee
Poor track record
I voted no on Missouri’s Proposition D to raise the state’s gas tax. I would have voted yes for a ballot measure to fund roads and bridges, but that’s not what the language said this proposal was about. Its long first sentence asked whether voters approved this proposal to “fund Missouri state law enforcement,” “exempt Special Olympic, Paralympic, and Olympic prizes from state taxes” and “establish the Emergency State Freight Bottleneck Fund.”
Why should law enforcement be funded by a gas tax? Don’t we finance that out of the general fund? Do we have a special ballot proposal for sanitation workers?
I admit that I didn’t research this measure before voting, but this is reminiscent of the bill to allow casino gambling, which was supposed to raise untold millions for education until it didn’t.
Missouri voters are skeptical of the underhanded way our politicians say one thing and do another.
John Chapman
Gladstone
Respected leader
Thank you for the great front-page photo Sunday of President George H.W. Bush shaking hands with our troops in Saudi Arabia before the start of the Persian Gulf war in 1991. The enthusiasm on all the faces says it all.
May he rest in peace.
Maria Klein
Kansas City
Study in contrasts
George H.W. Bush’s passing reminds us of how the presidency should be. He was the perfect American president.
Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson will welcome him heartily for his efforts, which made this world great through his character and service. All this is way above President Donald Trump’s pay grade.
Jesse Newman
Overland Park
