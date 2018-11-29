Letters: Readers discuss snow removal, JoCo Commission and neutering the Electoral College

Small capacity
Yes, Kansas Citians: It snows, melts and might refreeze. Keep in mind that many of our streets, especially in residential neighborhoods with parking on both sides, were not designed to allow for massive trucks with snowplows to travel about.
Perhaps Kansas City should consider a vote to increase the city earnings tax to maintain the byways our surrounding neighbors rely on. Those who developed the neighborhoods originally just wanted to sell lots for construction and ignored the roadways needed.
Patrick Murphy
Kansas City
Post office woes
What is happening to our poor postal delivery people? Before the recent midterm elections, our mail was delivered after 7 p.m. Not only was it dark, but much of the time it was also very cold.
We met our mail carrier at the door to make sure he was OK. He said he was late because of all the political fliers. They meant it took a lot longer to sort the mail in the morning, so he got a late start.
Now that the Christmas season is upon us with the many sale fliers, we are again receiving our mail late. Recently, I turned on the light for our carrier at 7 p.m. and checked at 9. We had mail then.
I know the U.S. Postal Service is facing a financial crunch, but it is dangerous for these people to be out in the dark delivering mail. Can’t something be done to help them?
Linda Kissinger
Prairie Village
A different change
In his Nov. 23 column about the Johnson County Commission, Steve Rose did get one thing correct: The November election ended the threat of the commission’s hard turn to the right. (7A, “‘Nonpartisan’ JoCo Commission more partisan, less conservative”)
With Janeé Hanzlick’s defeat of Jason Osterhaus, the commission will remain firmly in the hands of political moderates. The new commission will also — contrary to Rose’s fears — be less, rather than more partisan.
Hanzlick, for example, was openly and actively supported by Republicans, Democrats and independents. Her platform was in line with that of the commission’s moderate chair, Ed Eilert. Her priorities reflect those identified in the 2018 Johnson County Community Survey.
She is clearly mainstream, rather than the “tax-and-spend liberal” Rose implies. Of all people, Rose should know the perniciousness of blind labeling.
Rose also failed to note one of the more significant results of the election. With Hanzlick’s and Becky Fast’s victories, the commission is no longer the exclusive domain of older white men. Perhaps it will finally begin to reflect the growing demographic diversity of Johnson County.
Jay F. Lehnertz
Overland Park
An old warning
I am a self-made millionaire and high school graduate. My mother died when I was 8. I retired before age 49 because of the living afforded me by what was then the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local No. 9 and Ammon Painting Company.
In his historic August 1993 sermon, “The Dangers of Religion,” the Rev. Robert Meneilly of Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village warned us by denouncing the political tactics of the religious right. He said, “Religious extremists are breeding all kinds of ‘culture wars.’ Religion can breed all kinds of harassment, bigotry, prejudice, intolerance and deception.”
Today, nothing makes me happier than seeing President Donald Trump destroying the Republican Party.
Jay Johnson
Overland Park
Fix the vote
A national popular vote for president can be achieved by 2020.
The National Popular Vote bill has been enacted by 11 states and the District of Columbia, accounting for 172 electoral votes. It will take effect when enough states join to provide a majority of the electoral votes — 270 of 538, or 98 more electoral votes — to the candidate who wins the most popular votes. Many of our new legislators elected Nov. 6 support this bill.
This bill would make every vote equal and guarantee the presidency to the candidate who represents the will of the people. It would guarantee that every voter in every state matters. Current winner-take-all laws allow for manipulation and gerrymandering, and candidates have no reason to pay attention to voters in states where they are safely ahead or hopelessly behind. This has allowed five of our 45 presidents (two of the last three) into office without winning the popular vote.
Thousands of state legislators across all 50 states have endorsed the National Popular Vote bill. Learn more at
nationalpopularvote.com.
Dan Kaur Weamer
Merriam
