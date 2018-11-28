Letters: Readers discuss repatriating immigrants, Troost Avenue’s future and concussions

Send them back
I have a suggestion for dealing with the immigrants trying to enter the United States from Mexico: Instead of trying to keep them out with military force, load them onto buses, take them to the airport and fly them back to the country they are from. See if they think it’s worth it to walk back again.
Title the buses and planes in the names of the immigrants’ countries of origin so that if any babies are born on board, they aren’t automatically U.S. citizens.
This is just a non-violent option for dealing with immigrants. Whether you agree is up to you.
In desperation
U.S. agents have used tear gas to drive back immigrants — women, children and men — who were attempting to present themselves to this country’s authorities for asylum. (Nov. 27, 1A, “Mexico boosts security after migrants try to cross”)
This action marks a new low in demonizing and physically threatening people who are different from us.
What must their home countries’ conditions be to make them undertake this kind of dangerous and life-threatening trek, only to be faced with the reception they received?
Develop balance
Everything I have learned as an urban planner and community development professional leads me to believe that a productive conversation about gentrification can exist only if we are looking into the distant future for predictive data. If developers, investors and policymakers look at the conditions today and compare them with a decade ago, they will indeed see a burgeoning market along Troost Avenue. (Nov. 15, 1A, “Changing the face of Troost”)
But if we compare today with a potential future in which these actors are maximizing profits, the environment looks much different.
The debate about displacement and gentrification is not so dissimilar from our discourse on global warming. We struggle to make sacrifices in the present to preserve our natural resources for the future.
Greater Kansas City Local Initiative Support Corporation and our Kansas City Catalytic Urban Redevelopment partners support the revitalization of Troost so that a generation from now it is populated by a multicultural community that finds meaning in the history of that area and benefits from its economic gains.
Equitable and inclusive investment strategies should enable the economic growth of the district so that wealth generated is accessed by a broad constituency, especially those who have been denied that privilege for so many years.
Auto justice?
First General Motors gets bailed out by President George W. Bush in 2008. Then it receives tax breaks, and then it buys back stock. Now it is closing plants and laying off about 14,000 workers. (Nov. 27, 8A, “GM plans to cut 14,000 jobs in North America”)
Are you supporters of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party tired of winning yet?
No lessons heeded
We have learned that concussions, especially repeated ones, can cause depression, dementia and other neuromuscular diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. We have also learned that football is a major cause of concussions.
We know that the NFL is particularly concerned about concussions and takes multiple steps to reduce them. These maladies can strike a football player early or later in life, besides the other physical damage the game can to do their bodies.
All this brings us to the question: Why are our high school-age boys allowed to play football?
He didn’t write it
The supposed quote from Alexis de Tocqueville in a Nov. 22 letter to the editor — “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers it can bribe the public with the public’s money” — is a fabrication.
Numerous reputable sources, including The Atlantic magazine, have researched and confirmed this. It is important to get it right, because, as Amy Fried of Maine’s Bangor Daily News cautioned, “The misquote disparages fundamentals of democracy.”
The Star’s fact checkers would do us a great service to assure that the newspaper doesn’t convey falsehoods.
Editor’s note: This false quotation has appeared more than 160 times in news publications in the LexisNexis database back at least to the year 2000, and with slight variations hundreds of times more. But it’s still a modern-day invention, regardless of how many times it has been republished. I should have caught it.
— Derek Donovan,
community engagement
editor
