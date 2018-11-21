Letters: Readers discuss giving thanks, Alexis de Tocqueville and needed NFL changes

Mindful thanks
Thanksgiving, to be truly thanksgiving, is first thanks and then giving. God provides each of us 86,400 seconds each day. He values time so much that he deals it out a second at a time. We need to use as many of those seconds as possible to express humble gratitude, not only to God but to those who make our lives worth living.
Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone and can even appear as ingratitude. Not only what we say about our blessings, but also how we use them, are the true measure of our Thanksgiving. Gratitude is the music of the heart, when its chords are swept by the gentle breeze of kindness.
Thanksgiving for one’s blessings and hard challenges is the best kind of spirituality. William Shakespeare understood gratitude. As he wrote in “Henry VI, Part 2”: “Oh Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.”
May each of us thank God not only on Thanksgiving but every day for the special moments in our lives when we are profoundly grateful for the gifts of faith, family, friends, life and love, as well as the privilege of being Americans.
Michael Shirley
Leawood
Bigger margin
Sunday morning’s edition of The Kansas City Star provided an in-depth report of how Rockhurst “clipped” Blue Springs in the Missouri high school football playoffs. (3B, “Rockhurst clips Blue Springs to secure spot in title game”) But other than a listing of the score, there was not one word written as to how the “Davids” of Fort Osage entered the battlefield of the “Goliaths” of Staley and soundly stomped on them 33-3.
Me thinketh that something stinketh in the reporting of local sports in The Star.
Rick Long
Grain Valley
Remote control
An observation from a reporter who has spent more than 40 years covering local news in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas:
A person can work fairly well with elected and appointed officials in city halls and county courthouses, because they are real people. It gets a little harder at the state capitol — but do not even think about working with the people in Washington, D.C.
I am not sure what planet federal officials are on, but it is not Earth.
We need to remind ourselves of what Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in his 1835 classic, “Democracy in America”: “The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers it can bribe the public with the public’s money.”
Russ Warren
Nevada, Mo.
Ignore the noise
Nancy Pelosi was an effective leader as speaker of the House, and as a result she was vilified by those on the right. They’re good at it — so good that Democratic candidates were afraid to support to her. They have even managed to convince The Star’s editorial board. (Nov. 19, 7A, “Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids should support a new leader to replace Nancy Pelosi”)
The elections are over. She’s still the best choice for House speaker.
Rex Nowland
Kansas City, Kan.
Back to football
The Chiefs are now the proud owners of another NFL record: most points scored in a losing effort — ever.
The new and improved NFL has arrived, and it is closer to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. than it is to football. There was a total lack of defense by both the Chiefs and the Rams. And there was a total lack of officiating on both sides.
There was such a lack of defensive play that I thought the game became boring. I mean, how many wide open receivers can you have before you realize the fix is in — not directly, but indirectly through rule changes and officials who refuse to call penalties.
I know I’m in the minority, but what a mess I thought Monday night was. There is apparently too much money in the NFL for the league to conduct real football games.
The NFL needs to make three changes to get back to football:
▪ Start calling offensive holding on linemen;
▪ Go back to bump and run (no more free runs after 5 yards for receivers);
▪ Call offensive and defensive interference. Receivers do it as often or more than cornerbacks (think pick plays and when receivers push off).
Daniel L. Anderson
Lee’s Summit
Why so fast?
While I was traveling south on Bruce R. Watkins Drive last Friday morning, a police car passed me going fast — no lights, no siren. I was going 57 mph in a 55 mph zone.
I followed him, and when we both hit 77 mph, I quit. I wonder who was driving that car.
We recently had a fast-moving police van rear-end a car before a Chiefs game. (Nov. 9, 1A, “KCPD van was going too fast in fatal wreck, report says”) Maybe police should drive the speed limit.
Jerry England
Kansas City
Comments