Letters: Readers discuss politicians’ donors and restaurants with loud music

Drowned out
It happened again last night. My wife and I stopped at a restaurant for a meal. The place was filled with loud music.
I have never understood why restaurant owners believe we customers go to restaurants to listen to music. I want to have a nice meal with my wife, enjoy the food and not have to shout at her to carry on a conversation.
I have noticed some folks talk loudly in their conversations. I realize it is because we live in a noisy world and to carry on a conversation we have to shout to he heard.
So please, shut off the music (noise) and let us customers enjoy the food and conversation. The only ones who benefit from the noise are those who sell hearing aids.
Bill Stephens
Overland Park
Truth in labeling
Everyone, including Democrats and Republicans, complains about dark money and its effect on our politics. Yet no one does anything to stop it.
It may seem like an odd solution, but I might have found one. Perhaps we should take a hint from NASCAR and make it mandatory for all politicians to wear patches indicating who’s donating to their campaigns. The more money, the larger the patch.
Why, they might even have to paint logos on their seats in the House or Senate. Just imagine a senator rising to speak on gun control while wearing a huge National Rifle Association patch on his back.
I wonder how many politicians would accept dark money if they knew they would have to wear their donor’s badge of shame for their entire term in office. Oh, joy, what an image that makes.
Clayton Chittim
Blue Springs
Difficult situation
I read the article in The Star on Sept. 18 about a foster teen allegedly raping a 13-year-old. (1A, “Foster teen in Kansas’ care reportedly raped in office”) While I find this very upsetting, other things about it upset me also.
Some people say it is unacceptable for these foster children to spend the night in a KVC Behavioral HealthCare office. I’m wondering what employees are supposed to do with the children if they can’t find foster parents to take them in — put them on the street? I realize an office is not the ideal place for them, but what else could be done? I know this has been a problem for several years.
Social work has to be one of the hardest jobs there is. Most agencies are understaffed, and their workers are underpaid. They just do what they can.
Nina Kemper
Leawood
Real ‘Better Way’
Late last month, the Kansas City Council considered an ordinance on panhandling that would have further criminalized poverty and homelessness. (Aug. 31, 1A, “Amid confusion over council’s proposed ‘panhandling’ bill, panel sends it back for work”)
As a Catholic, I take seriously the call from Galatians 5:14 to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” Further, as St. Vincent taught, “Go to the poor: you will find God.”
I spent two years in Milwaukee, which struggles with homelessness, and I can assure you that many of the unhoused people I have met are in real and sometimes desperate need of care.
If the Kansas City Council is serious about addressing issues such as poverty and homelessness — and it should be — its members ought to look to what other large cities around the country are doing.
Cities including Chicago, Albuquerque, Amarillo, Tulsa, Portland and many more are participating in a work program called “A Better Way.” This program helps create work that protects human dignity, provides an opportunity to combat the systemic roots of homelessness and takes a step toward integrating panhandlers back into society, rather than criminalizing their behavior and excluding them further to the margins.
John Shively
Coordinator of Justice,
Peace and Integrity of
Creation Office,
Sisters of Charity
of Leavenworth
Leavenworth
