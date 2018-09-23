Letters: Readers discuss McCaskill’s unsurprising opposition to Brett Kavanaugh

Color me shocked
Sen. Claire McCaskill opposes Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court? (Sept. 20, 1A, “McCaskill plans to vote against embattled Kavanaugh”) This isn’t news. It’s a forgone conclusion confirmed.
What else would you expect from someone who takes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on vacation with her? I guess we’re supposed to believe it took this long because of all her soul searching. Give me a break.
Bob Berry
Oak Grove
Time for a change
As a 25-year-old college student, I find today’s society to be quite disturbing. I look at the divisiveness that has become the United States of America. When I see that everything in the media divides this great country, I have to ask one question: Where did things go wrong?
This country was founded on the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. However, it now seems to be despair, fear and hatred.
Somewhere during our 242 years, we lost the origins of why this country was founded. “All men are created equal” is the most-recognizable quote from the Declaration of Independence, but I have to ask: Are we really?
When did we start segregating ourselves by whom we voted for? When did it become wrong to want to help the poor or those in need? This country was not founded by standing still and accepting the status quo. It was founded on the idea that if we don’t like what we see, we have the right and ability to change it.
I want to make an appeal. Change does not happen by standing still. Change the world.
Christian Rivers
Kansas City
