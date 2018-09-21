Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s Korean peninsula attitudes and an unfair cartoon

Eyes on Trump
The scandalous unpredictability of the Trump administration means it is very important for Congress to be diligent about potential war on the Korean peninsula. It is imperative that our Kansas and Missouri senators and representatives support current legislation — HB 4837 and SB 2047 — to prevent an unstable president from making a unilateral declaration of war.
I have friends — Korean, American, Canadian and British — in Seoul and Busan, South Korea. Hundreds of thousands of innocent people would be killed if war breaks out. There are thousands of teachers of English in Seoul, including many Americans. They would also be sacrificed.
Congress has a constitutional role in forbidding or authorizing war. Our representatives should not be asleep on this issue.
Choose diplomacy, not war.
Andrew Bolton
Independence
Unfair comparisons
The Sept. 20 “Off the Easel” editorial cartoon by Kevin Siers of The Charlotte Observer was simply disgusting. (13A)
The Kansas City Star should not have printed such tripe and claptrap.
To equate the allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh with the sexual predations of Sen. Ted Kennedy, former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is moral obtuseness on steroids.
Further, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ accuser, Anita Hill, faced the Senate Judiciary Committee. He responded and was confirmed.
The Star owes Kavanaugh and its subscribers an apology.
David Overman
Parkville
Comments