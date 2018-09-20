Letters: Readers discuss Brett Kavanagh, concealed campus carry and JoCo ballots

Get on with it
Megan McArdle’s Wednesday commentary is well-written and says all that needs to be said about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his encounter with accuser Christine Blasey Ford. (15A, “Kavanaugh and his accuser may both be telling the truth”)
Enough. It is time to move forward.
Julie Conn
Kansas City
Satirical relief
Conspiracy theorists can rejoice: Evidently,
QAnon’s own Q has revealed himself with his letter to the editor of Sept. 19, under the headline “Leftist goals.” (14A)
Q has confirmed what they all suspected: that the socialist President Barack Obama spent eight years developing a deep state to thwart the next president. Obama personally recruited and hired 35,000 FBI, 22,000 CIA and 20,000 NSA employees, all because the current White House resident revealed Obama’s non-citizenship. Additionally, Obama instituted those pesky regulations that stopped nutrients such as arsenic and lead from getting into our water.
What a relief to have him gone. Hopefully, all those government employees can be reprogrammed.
Alan B. Holmgren
Overland Park
Be informed
Kansas voters, remember when you go to the polls Nov. 6 that Kansas is one of only 12 states that allow permitted concealed carry of guns on public college and university campuses, according to Campus Safety magazine.
Students, faculty and staff with weapons must be 21. However, no background check or training is required to carry the gun.
You can find the Kansas candidates who support common-sense gun-violence prevention measures at gunsensevoter.org.
Be sure to vote in November.
Donna Euston
Leawood
UM System view
Dr. Richard Arend misstated the facts about his termination by UMKC in his Sept. 19 letter. (14A)
He was afforded an extensive opportunity to make his case and given all due process rights enjoyed by UM System faculty as specified in the system’s Collected Rules and Regulations. He was dismissed for cause based on a decision by a 10-person committee of his faculty peers. After six days of hearings in which Arend was accompanied by legal counsel and permitted to introduce evidence and question witnesses, faculty unanimously found that he “demonstrated substantial lack of fitness in the professional capacity as a teacher and researcher.”
The committee found that Arend engaged in academic misconduct relating to research, and that he committed acts of intimidation, threats, coercion and/or harassment directed against students, faculty and staff.
He later appealed the unanimous decision by his faculty peers — first to the UM System president and finally to the Board of Curators. In both appeals, he had additional opportunities to make his case. At each stage, the committee’s decision was upheld.
Arend’s challenged the UM System “to open its records.” We previously have done so. The “dismissal for cause” report is available at
info.umkc.edu/news with a search on Arend’s name.
Mun Y. Choi
President, University
of Missouri System
Columbia
Scooting around
These battery-powered scooters I’m seeing around town seem fun and useful. Still, some guidelines are in order.
First, parked scooters shouldn’t block the sidewalk, even partially. To those who would ask, “Can’t you just walk around them?” my impulse is to note that expecting others to work around your mess is generally a cruddy way of treating people.
My annoyance aside, the real problem is that some people can’t just walk around them. People in wheelchairs or with walkers might find the path impassable even if scooters are positioned to one side. Ditto for parents pushing strollers or for anyone walking multiple dogs, just for starters.
Second, scooters shouldn’t be driven on sidewalks or other pedestrian paths. I saw a woman on television explaining that she knew she was supposed to ride the scooters in the street, but she used the sidewalks instead because using the scooter in the street looked dangerous.
I take her point: Endangered is exactly how I feel when one of those scooters comes whizzing by me on the sidewalk.
David Cantwell
Kansas City
In a signature
I was just signing some legal documents and pointed out to my husband how differently I can sign my name. And it sort of surprised me.
Now, the Johnson County commissioners claim they can reject provisional ballots just because — why, they weren’t to Commissioner Ronnie Metsker’s liking? (Aug. 19, 3A, “ACLU sues for names of voters whose ballots were rejected”) Did they have a handwriting expert check these?
With our elections at such a critical juncture nationwide, here in Kansas we recently had the dubious (nefarious?) fiasco of slow returns from spanking-new voting machines during our primary election. And there’s also Secretary of State Kris Kobach refusing to recuse himself as he ran for one of the jobs at stake in that election.
How can we not open up this can of worms to public scrutiny?
Sign my name anyway.
Kat Berger
Overland Park
