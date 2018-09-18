Letters: Readers discuss rushing on Kavanaugh, leftists’ goals and Prairie Village avoidance

No time to rush
The legitimacy of our highest court is worth far too much to risk on someone who has proved he’s willing to tell less than the whole truth and nothing but the truth while under oath.
Many of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s responses to questions of vital importance during his confirmation hearings were evasive. Others seem tainted by dishonesty.
Worse, this entire process has been corrupt and will erode the public’s faith in our courts. Is it coincidence that a president accused of obstruction of justice nominated a judge known to have said that presidents shouldn’t even be investigated, let alone indicted, while in office?
Does Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley plan to rush to vote on every candidate while withholding thousands of pages of relevant records? Will these shoddy standards become the norm?
America deserves better than this, and I sincerely hope Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill have the courage to vote with that in mind.
Sara Valenciano
Kansas City
Unjust actions
I would like to correct UMKC’s smear campaign against me after my dismissal from the Bloch School of Management last December:
First, my research, teaching and service were beyond reproach. My promotion to full professor before my whistleblowing was made public indicated that. My research record, on many scales, such as sole-authored top-tier publications, remains the best in Bloch history.
Second, the internal process I was subjected to by the University of Missouri System violated every tenant of due process: no qualified judge, no witnesses under oath, no discovery. Its findings have been proved wrong in subsequent settlements. This is not surprising given the jury had nothing to gain and much to lose by rebuking the university’s chancellor.
Third, I blew the whistle to protect victimized students. I notified every level of administration before going to the press. I have been vindicated in my claims.
I challenge the UM System to open its records — financial and communications — and have its spokesperson debate me in public about integrity.
Richard Arend
Overland Park
Leftist goals
It’s hard to discern what the Democrats’ agenda for Americans is, among all the protesters shouting, major media ranting and raving, concocted stories and far-left-leaning candidates who unabashedly think democratic socialism is the correct path for America.
But, if you listen carefully, these are the key elements of what they obviously want to achieve:
▪ Impeach President Donald Trump or invoke the 25th Amendment.
▪ Stop all investigations associated with the FBI, Department of Justice and CIA because they’re getting too close to revealing President Barack Obama’s deep-state sources.
▪ Create open borders and sanctuary states with uncontrolled immigration.
▪ Abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
▪ Medicare for all.
▪ Reinstitute job- and business-destroying regulations.
Their anger over the election and outright hatred for Trump blinds them to his accomplishments. But I believe the vast majority of Americans know the Democratic Party has become a fractured extreme-left socialist coalition that doesn’t represent or defend the needs and goals of hard-working, family-oriented, problem-solving middle-class people (the deplorables).
The agenda above is not the one to keep America on the right track.
Gary Larison
Overland Park
Voices unheard
On Monday, the Prairie Village City Council was supposed to discuss a non-discrimination ordinance. This ordinance would add specific protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the city code. These are vital protections for a city to extend, because they are not covered by federal law. Kansas City has a non-discrimination ordinance, as does Roeland Park.
Six Prairie Village council members abstained from attending the meeting, which caused it to be canceled. This was very likely an effort to avoid discussing the ordinance.
Non-discrimination ordinances are of vital importance, and not showing up for a meeting to avoid the topic is cowardly. The City Council has a responsibility to its residents to discuss items that have made it to the agenda and to receive input from the public.
I was set to speak at the meeting in favor of the ordinance as a member of the LGBT community and as a resident of Prairie Village. For now my voice goes unheard in that setting, but I will continue to speak loudly so that others can hear.
Kaitlin Vaughn
Prairie Village
Comments