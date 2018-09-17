Letters: Readers discuss Kansas utility crews in North Carolina and thanks to Yoder

Helping hands
I wish to thank the great team from Kansas whose personnel and vehicles restored our power in the Mayfaire district of Wilmington, N.C.
I have been an American for nearly 90 years and have never seen our countrymen fail to rise to any challenge. May God bless them all.
Caroline Faris
Wilmington, N.C.
Warning sign
Americans should be outraged at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for threatening a massive U.S. attack on Syria if it retakes its own territory of Idlib province. We’re always told, “Never forget 9/11,” so why is the Trump administration supporting al-Qaeda’s occupation in Idlib?
The U.S. fought the Syrian government every step of the way as it liberated and rebuilt the nation from the grasp of foreign armies. Bashar Assad’s army is on the verge of liberating al-Qaeda’s last major stronghold in Syria.
U.S. military presence in Syria benefits no one but al-Qaeda. It’s time to pull U.S. troops out and give Syria back to the Syrians.
Sheila Young
Hutchinson
Constituent service
Dear Rep. Kevin Yoder:
Thank you and your office for answering my letters on Social Security and gun control. I appreciate your staff requesting that I come into the office to discuss my ideas with you and them during the week of the Fourth of July, though I apologize for not being able to get to you during that time.
I appreciate that you offered your precious time to me, and I will be offering my time to you when I vote for you in November.
Robert Burger
Lenexa
