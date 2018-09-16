Letters: Fed up with the GOP, and worried about scooter liability

A line crossed
I’m a registered Republican who plans to change parties. The GOP’s methods of operation threaten to desecrate our climate, grasslands and oceans, the air we breathe, the safety of our food and water, the public school system, health care, Social Security, Medicare and even our justice system because of the party’s refusal to bend to political pressure.
Our elected Republicans vote the party line, refuse to compromise and through intimidation and threats silence the voices of those who dare to disagree with them. They place party loyalty above the welfare of our country and its people.
Meanwhile, many of our citizens have become apathetic about politics, which has led to low voter turnout. We must understand that we are now in danger of losing all we hold dear and everything that makes America a great place to live and work.
America, it’s time to wake up and vote.
Mona Glazer
Overland Park
Scooter troubles
I am concerned about the number of scooters on Kansas City streets now, with plans for more. Do you know who is going to pay to have your car repaired if you are hit by a scooter? You are — either with your insurance coverage or out of pocket. The responsibility will be yours.
Scooters are not required to be insured. The insurance companies will look at the number of scooters on the streets and decide our insurance rates will have to be raised to cover this new risk. They already do this based on crime and the number of accidents in an area. Please re-examine the idea of scooters.
Beth Boerger
Kansas City
