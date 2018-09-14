Letters: Readers discuss Affordable Care Act protections and a funny West Wing staff

Health leadership
I am a breast cancer survivor whose access to care depends on the Affordable Care Act’s consumer protections, which stopped insurers from dropping people with pre-existing conditions.
Leaders in Washington, D.C., and Missouri are trying to dismantle coverage for people like me by attempting to repeal the ACA. They withheld payments to insurance companies meant to cover people with pre-existing conditions, which caused companies to raise premiums or exit the market.
Also, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley joined a lawsuit to dismantle the ACA and its consumer protections.
These actions have costs that I must pay. In 2016, my deductible under the ACA was $250. Now it is $5,000. Because mammograms are an “essential service” covered by the ACA and thus not subject to a deductible, I have gotten two without having to pay thousands of dollars.
If Hawley wins his lawsuit, I’ll lose the ability to get preventive care such as mammograms at an affordable rate. I don’t see how Hawley’s lawsuit will lower my costs.
Missourians deserve leaders who put residents’ health over political agendas. As a state with a high rate of people with pre-existing conditions, Missouri needs a leader who will champion health care. Josh Hawley is not that leader.
Beth Partin
Kansas City
Officially similar
Does anyone else see similarities between the current West Wing of the White House and the employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company of the TV show “The Office”? It’s uncanny.
Anna Merritt
Overland Park
