Letters: Readers discuss Smart Cities, Christian Science’s teachings and UMKC history

Now that’s smart
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ fourth annual International Smart Cities Conference will he held Sept. 16-19 at the Westin Crown Center. Kansas City is the only U.S. Core Smart City in this initiative and is the world’s most connected Smart City.
After previous conferences in Mexico, Italy and China, this is the first time the event will be held in the U.S., and it will highlight Kansas City’s leadership in the program.
This is an opportunity for Kansas City and its technology, design and engineering organizations to shine and show the world what our city is all about.
Aaron Deacon
Managing director
KC Digital Drive
Mission
Our core values
Like everyone else, we are troubled and deeply saddened by what has been shared in court about the actions and decisions of the defendant in the case of Justin Todd Rey. (Sept. 5, 4A, “Man testifies about chopping wife’s body”) We’re grateful that the two small children in this family are safe and cared for, and for the swift assistance of first responders and child protective agencies.
Christian Science teaches respect for human dignity and obedience to the law. The norm in our families in childbirth is to seek the practical help of doctors, midwives or other qualified caregivers. The norm when someone dies is to notify the proper authorities and seek the help of funeral homes or similar services in accordance with the law.
Many Christian Scientists have served as first responders, social workers, police officers, judges, in government and in many other community and family-support roles. The biblical injunction to “depart from evil, and do good” is at the core of our values.
Our prayers and our hearts go out to everyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one and to everyone who is needing the love that heals the heart.
Kevin Ness
Christian Science
Committee on Publication
The First Church
of Christ, Scientist
Boston
Answer this
Dear Rep. Kevin Yoder:
I have several questions I’d like to ask you, and it’s been a long time since you held your own town hall meeting.
Last week, I sent an email asking about this and, as is your staff’s habit, the response did not address my question.
So I thought I’d address you through this venue: Please let your constituents know when you will be holding a town hall.
If you don’t intend to do so, a simple “I don’t do town halls” will suffice.
Joe Taylor
Overland Park
Why the reputation
Vanessa K. De Luca and others have portrayed what happened at the U.S. Open as an attack on Serena Williams, claiming racism and sexism. (Sept. 12, 15A, “Serena Williams and unjust expectations about black women”)
It wasn’t. It was an umpire enforcing rules.
Some have said the ump could have been more lenient. Maybe so, but to criticize the ump because he is stricter than others is unfair. Why not criticize other officials who let players get away with bad behavior? (It seems odd to me that this umpire, with his reputation, was asked to officiate a match where one of the contestants has a reputation. Gasoline and matches.)
Williams, of all people, knows the consequences of her actions. She lost a U.S. Open semifinal match in 2009 after allegedly threatening a line judge. She can’t claim Saturday’s events were a surprise. But she does complain that she’s a victim. Please. She’s just spoiled.
She likes to portray herself as a heroic mother. Other women have played tennis after having children (that 2009 opponent, Kim Clijsters, for example). She used her child as proof that she wouldn’t cheat. Huh?
If Williams wants to do right by her child, she should point to the picture of her screaming at the umpire and say, “Don’t be like that.”
Carl Weaver
Merriam
Don’t tear it down
An open letter to UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal:
As a UMKC employee, I ask that you please stop the needless destruction of an irreplaceable part of Kansas City history. Please do not destroy the Dickey mansion carriage house. It has survived nearly 100 years and has served UMKC well.
An institution of higher learning is the perfect place for discovering an adaptive new use for this irreplaceable asset. Have a competition for ideas of what to do with the building, and make it a cause within the community and beyond.
This is a perfect opportunity to make a thoughtful yet persuasive statement to the campus and the community.
Anyone can thoughtlessly destroy something. It takes vision and leadership to save a historic structure. Save the Dickey carriage house.
Ross Freese
Kansas City
Comments