Letters: Readers discuss trucking safety, Lenexa’s boom and blame for 9/11 attacks

Trucking safety
A recent article in The Star about highway safety and trucks omitted several key points worthy of mention. (Sept. 9, 1A, “Lethal inaction”)
We agree that any fatal crash is one too many, which is why the trucking industry invests more than $9.5 billion annually in safety technology, training and compliance. The number of large-truck-involved crashes declined 32 percent from 1980 to 2016, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. That’s a positive trend, and the industry is committed to continue to make strides to make the roads safer.
This year, the entire trucking industry also integrated mandatory electronic logging devices in the cab to enforce rules designed to prevent driver fatigue. This substantial investment is already showing results: 99.4 percent of drivers are in compliance with these regulations.
We all have roles to play in achieving safety. The preponderance of research finds that automobile drivers are principally at fault in about 75 percent of fatal car-truck crashes, in large part because of increases in distracted and aggressive driving.
Safety remains the trucking industry’s No. 1 priority.
It’s unfortunate that The Star’s piece took such a one-sided approach, maligning an industry made up of millions of hard-working, dedicated professionals who want our nation’s roadways to be safe for all motorists.
Chris Spear
CEO, American
Trucking Associations
Arlington, Va.
Decisive action
After reading about the Catholic Church’s abuse cover-up for predator priests, I couldn’t help but wonder when the church will take positive action to stop this horrible abuse and to stop concealing it.
The answer is simple: Stop ordaining male priests. The abuse will never stop as long as men are priests.
Instead, replace all male priests with women, and the abuse will most certainly stop.
Delores Mair
Kansas City
What’s enough?
Seriously — “Lenexa booming after downtown sprouts ‘basically out of a field’”? (Sept. 4, 1A)
Ooh, big men with bulldozers. Since when hasn’t our branch of the human race been reducing forests and prairies to fields, then burying them under urban and suburban sprawl?
After millennia of degrading and destroying the earth, littering it with grandiose projects, do we think yet more of the same is worth boasting about?
Carole Brown
Westwood Hills
Surefire barrier
Let’s build a wall around President Donald Trump. It wouldn’t cost much. It would solve 80 percent of our security problems and go a long way in saving our democracy.
Bob Deal
Kansas City
Leave us alone
Have you gotten the telephone call: “Please take a minute for voter research”?
They’ve called my house for months and called five times this past Sunday. They’ve called at 9 p.m. the last several Sundays.
Even worse, their machine appears to be broken.
Is there a limit to this?
Elizabeth Cook
Shawnee
Pointing fingers
On Tuesday, all the cable news talk shows were reliving the 9/11 attacks.
To paraphrase one commentator: “Never mind that our key intelligence agencies were not allowed to share intelligence, the Bush administration dropped the ball.”
First, the Clinton administration was responsible for the intelligence agencies not sharing information, as noted by former Attorney General John Ashcroft. And second, all the attackers’ plans and players were in place when George W. Bush took office.
Jim Kilen
Kansas City
Kindness, please
Musician Gary Numan’s guest commentary Sunday was excellent. (19A, “Savage words mar America’s greatest promise”) He addressed the hostility that seems to stem from politics as it extends to social media, neighborhoods and even strangers. He was especially right that “ugly talk masquerading as ‘saying it like it is’ is no more honest than any other way of talking.”
A Saturday headline read, “Mo. ranks No. 3 in nation for school bullying, new study says.” (4A) I’m not sure how Wallethub got those statistics, but it is a sobering thought. My grandchildren and other young friends confirm some of what they see in person and through social media.
To quote Henry James: “Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.” May we all be kinder.
Linda Lockwood
Kansas City
Comments