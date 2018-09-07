Letters: Kavanaugh’s turn away and Cory Booker’s unconvincing bluster

Quite unbecoming
In 1986, I attended a New York City Opera production of “Candide,” at which retired superstar soprano and company general manager Beverly Sills was present.
She spotted me in a large crowd and came right up to ask me — by name — how I happened to be in New York. (I had met her very briefly a few years earlier when she attended a Lyric Opera of Kansas City production).
That’s the behavior I expect from all our country’s superstars — presidents, members of Congress, judges and any individuals in important leadership positions.
Apparently, Judge Brett Kavanaugh thinks he’s above these expectations by not shaking the hand of Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a victim of the February Parkland, Fla., school shooting. (Sept. 4, KansasCity.com, “Parkland victim’s father seeks handshake with Kavanaugh”)
Is this really the type of person we want on the Supreme Court? Not me.
It’s too bad “Bubbles” Sills isn’t still with us to give Kavanaugh some apparently much needed training and pointers.
Charles Ballew
Kansas City
No heroic moment
Sen. Cory Booker: “Spartacus” is one of my favorite movies of all time. The “I am Spartcus” scene is iconic and emotional, speaking to loyalty and leadership.
I have seen you grandstand as you did Thursday at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, claiming your willingness to sacrifice, even though the information you wanted to disclose had already been declassified.
You, sir, are no Spartacus. You are a shameless opportunist.
Steve Elliott
Leawood
