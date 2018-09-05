Letters: Readers discuss Lenexa City Center, Josh Hawley’s Trump love and Chiefs TV

Where credit’s due
The front-page story Tuesday, “Lenexa booming after downtown sprouts ‘basically out of a field,’” about the new Lenexa City Center failed to mention that the real promoters of that area were former Mayor Rich Becker and the then-City Council.
They had the vision that guided the development of Renner Road from 87th Street to Kansas 10. That was years before the planning for the City Center occurred.
John Acuff
Lake Lotawana
He knows better
In a campaign ad supporting Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (and criticizing Hillary Clinton), President Donald Trump claims he passed the largest tax cut in the history of the country.
This self-congratulatory hyperbole is nothing new for Trump, who always speaks and writes about himself in superlatives, such as when he dictated a letter for his doctor’s signature stating he would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” or when he said he graduated at the top of his class at Wharton, or when he made it on the Fortune 400 list of wealthiest Americans by lying about his assets, according to reporter Jonathan Greenberg.
According to PolitiFact, the Committee for a Responsible Budget, Fortune Magazine and Fox Business News, all of whom use different criteria for evaluating tax cuts, Trump’s tax cut is not the largest in history. President Ronald Reagan’s tax reform of 1981 was larger. The Committee for a Responsible Budget ranks Trump’s tax cut as the eighth largest in history, while Fortune argues it is the third.
Most of us are not surprised at another in the litany of Trump lies and exaggerations, but when Hawley allows the lie to be the centerpiece of his campaign ad, it raises questions about his own credibility and character.
Nancy Lines
Overland Park
That scary S-word
Misinformation is being spread by Lisa Benson’s Sept. 1 editorial cartoon about socialism. (7A)
I would ask Benson: Do you appreciate the protection of the military, police and fire personnel? Do you enjoy cars, boats, trains, planes, clean air, clean water and safe food supplies? Have you used state and national parks, libraries, public schools, museums, zoos and weather alerts? Have you used sidewalks, roadways, civic centers and town halls? Perhaps you have heard of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid? The list goes one and on.
Socialism is not a threat to the Bill of Rights. We are stronger together than we are alone.
Angela Schieferecke
Prairie Village
Hurting others
There are no grounds for defending individuals guilty of sexually abusing children. It is particularly appalling when perpetrated by clergy members, of whatever denomination. It is abuse of power and authority with an innocent victim. Those in the clergy are expected to exhibit higher standards.
Equally appalling, if not more so, is failing to report or effectively stop such behavior. The only proper response is to report abuse to law enforcement and remove the offender from contact with children.
Both the abuse and coverups are slaps in the faces to the many fine priests who are devoted to the church and behave in a manner consistent with its teachings.
Many fine clergymen have had their reputations sullied by the behavior of the few. Many good members of the clergy suffer for the sins of the few.
The Catholic Church is a noble religious institution, providing emotional and spiritual nourishment to its members. I urge any priests too weak to control their personal behavior to resign from the priesthood. The church must begin to heal.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron
Too much talk
Viewers of televised preseason NFL games tolerate the ads and banners so they can watch young and substitute players display their skills. We mostly appreciate this service. But it is disconcerting and annoying when the young men working their hearts out suffer the loss of exposure because of subpar announcing and lack of analysis.
Moreover, the continuity of the game is almost totally sacrificed during long periods when Chiefs bigwigs are brought to the booth for “insight.” They prattle on endlessly, mostly with bromides we have all heard many times, adding nothing to the game.
Chiefs broadcasters’ idea of color consists of interviewing players not in the game, all the while leaving viewers guessing about the game flow.
We get it: They are preseason games. But it is highly disrespectful to those young men trying to display their expertise. Many of them will never be seen again, so they deserve their moments in the sun.
This is not only poor programming — it shows that the Chiefs organization doesn’t know its viewership. The game as broadcast isn’t the one on the field. This is the very definition of disrespect.
Jerry Witherspoon
Blue Springs
