Letters: Readers discuss Nike’s slogan, Josh Hawley’s roots and KC Council travel

Such a stupid slogan of Nike’s: “Just do it.” (Sept. 4, KansasCity.com, “Kaepernick has new deal with Nike though he’s not in NFL”)
No thinking involved.
Kenneth Hedden
Parkville
Keep them safe
You give birth to a beautiful baby and are ready to go home. You get to the car and realize you never actually learned how to install your new car seat.
Rear- or front-facing? How long will the child be safe in this model?
So you just wing it. What’s the harm? The harm is that car accidents are the No. 1 cause of death among children 4 or older, and studies show that 59 percent of children’s car seats are used incorrectly.
The details of car seats are intricate, and parents may be unaware when they’re installed improperly or unsure of whom to ask for help. You can always call a technician at 877-366-8154 or go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website at nhtsa.gov and search “car seat.”
You’ll see a “Find The Right Car Seat” tool. You can enter your child’s age, weight and height for specific recommendation for which type of car seat to use. If you need more help than the detailed information provided, enter your ZIP code for the addresses and phone numbers for resources in your area.
Make sure you and everyone who transports your child uses the correct car seat on every trip, every time.
Lisa Godfrey
Prairie Village
Not a leader
Here we go again with Greg Orman. Another white man thinks he is smart and powerful enough to step over the woman running for office — state Sen. Laura Kelly — even though he couldn’t even come up with his platform until after the primaries and she has served the state for years.
A vote for Greg Orman is a vote for Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Please don’t do that to our state. We deserve better.
Teresa Hellman
Prairie Village
Keep SNAP strong
There is no more strengthening or uniting force than food, but for those who don’t have enough, the pangs of hunger can make anyone feel anything but strong. Food equips our bodies to take on the world around us, and governing bodies hold the power to sustain and regulate the systems that feed us.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) fights hunger by helping more than 40 million Americans put food on the table, and the new Farm Bill will decide how that support continues.
The Senate version of the Farm Bill is bipartisan and protects SNAP, while the House version threatens to take away SNAP benefits from individuals struggling to find work.
As our senators and representatives work out the final version of the Farm Bill, it’s imperative that the focus is on ensuring every American has enough to eat, not on punishing those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Please call on Kansas Reps. Ron Estes, Lynn Jenkins, Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder to prioritize the protection of SNAP in the upcoming Farm Bill.
Christine Rock
Olathe
Oh, that’s rich
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Sept. 3 Star guest commentary made me laugh out loud. (9A, “A new way to give hardworking Missourians what they deserve”)
Is he kidding — claiming his Missouri farm roots make him a better candidate than Sen. Claire McCaskill? In the same breath, he criticizes rich politicians, and then he praises President Donald Trump.
How can he talk out of both sides of his mouth with a straight face?
Spineless Republicans are lining up behind Trump like a bunch of lemmings. I hope every thinking Missourian gets out to vote in November and sends Hawley back to the farm.
Anna Pearson
Lee’s Summit
On whose dime?
The report on taxpayer-funded “business” travel by Kansas City Council members was probably no surprise to anyone. (Sept. 3, 1A, “KC council spent $155K on travel; was it worth it?”) One guy, Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wagner, took trips to Germany, Shanghai and Chang’sha in China and Mexico City. A music festival in Germany to promote Kansas City jazz!
He should, as should all the others, have to write detailed follow-up reports explaining exactly what he did during the trip that will result in any measurable benefit to our city. When will we see the objective return on these investments?
A meandering jaunt through the Cuban countryside to see colorful local habitat and cigars being rolled? That sounds a whole lot like a nice vacation the rest of us would pay for out of our own pockets.
It seems once politicians get in office they just can’t resist taking advantage of the taxpayers they supposedly represent.
Ron Rhodes
Smithville
