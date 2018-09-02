Letters: What could have been if Burns & Mac got the airport contract

Hometown heroes
As I read the success story of Burns & McDonnell on the front page Thursday, I had to think back to the new airport project. (“Growth drives Burns & McDonnell to expand”)
Burns & McDonnell got the project rolling. You can see the success of the company in The Star’s story. It expects to hire an additional 1,000 employees per year “for the foreseeable future.” My conclusion is it must be doing a superior job or the company wouldn’t be growing as it is.
We had an outstanding company in our backyard to build the new airport terminal, and the City Council chose an outsider, Edgemoor Infrastructure. We hope Edgemoor will do a good job, but it seems Burns & McDonnell would have done an excellent job.
I haven’t heard much about the progress of the airport project in recent months and suggest that Edgemoor provide a list of major steps and dates for completion in meeting the target in 2022. I believe the voters deserve to be kept informed.
Burns & McDonnell, keep up the good work.
Kent Mitchell
Lenexa
Keep ’em safe
It seems to me that if the NFL and Chiefs President Mark Donovan are concerned about increasing safety for tailgating fans, they should provide vendors, gate checkers and everyone else in official positions at Arrowhead Stadium with guns. (Aug. 28, B2, “New policy: Tailgating ends at kickoff time”)
If that is necessary in schools, then why not other places where large numbers of people gather?
The more guns the better, right?
Shaun Q. McMahon
Westwood
