Letters: Readers discuss a revolt against Catholics, deep pockets politics and ads

Catholic coup?
In recent weeks, the Catholic Church has been rocked by reports of abuses involving hundreds of U.S. clergy. These come to light as Pope Francis already was addressing decades of clergy abuses in Ireland and Chile.
On a number of issues, from poverty to climate change, Francis has been a fresh voice the church has needed, but his voice is now busy acknowledging the church’s culpability in a litany of abuses.
With zero room for error in their response to the abuses lest the church become irrelevant, certain Catholic prelates are instead playing a game of “Vatican intrigue.” Ultra-conservative Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has accused Francis of prior knowledge of abuses. (Aug. 27, 5A, “Archbishop: Pope Francis long knew of cardinal’s abuses and must resign”)
In his accusation, Vigano, an ally of other “dubia” (doubting) cardinals who have previously challenged Francis publicly, echoes critiques from the church’s most conservative members.
The timing of Vigano’s accusation seems curious. Is he exploiting church abuses in a power play?
A revolt against Francis appears to be under way, fomented by cardinals and bishops who have opposed Francis since he was elected. Will our local Catholic leaders, Archbishop Joseph Naumann and Bishop James V. Johnston, support Francis or contribute to the political intrigue that is an affront to abuse victims and the remaining integrity of the church?
Mark Hannifan
Leawood
Master plan
Historian Nancy MacLean chronicles in her book “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America” how the libertarian economic program devised by James McGill Buchanan, as adopted and twisted by the Koch brothers, is what TV host Bill Maher declares “a slow moving coup.” See also Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right” and others.
They are working toward the systemic demise of the basic governmental services we depend on, using stealth to reverse the last century of public welfare advancements. Think of the recently lowered taxes for the rich; cutting public education (in favor of vouchers and privately run schools); cutting Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security (every man for himself); curbing public health oversight (Flint, Mich., water crisis, rolling back Environmental Protection Agency rules and encouraging coal power); fighting unions (right to work); government run by and for businesses (Citizens United). We parasites encroach on their liberty to obtain and keep their riches any way they can, with no government interference.
The ultimate goal is to permanently change the Constitution to ensure their “rights” and our serfdom. This will happen unless we all keep reading our wonderful newspaper, educate ourselves and rise up and make our voices heard.
Cheryl Gaster
Shawnee
Sad turnaround
I am a registered Republican who voted in the Republican primary in Kansas, but I am deeply ashamed of my party and of party members who support President Donald Trump, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and other members of the “new” Republican Party who show a total lack of conservative principles or human values.
I am far more impressed by kindness and compassion, by a recognition of the rule of law and the structures of our democracy, than I am by Trump’s empty, jingoistic kissing of the American flag as he kicks 95 percent of the electorate to the curb in service to his monumental ego and his bottom line.
I am looking for leaders who will put principles above party and the Constitution above personal, financial or political gain. I do not care what Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Bill Clinton did. We are living in the Trump era, and it is a shame and a disgrace all by itself — no comparisons needed.
I do not vote for a party that is willing to sell so many of us out to gain a bit of partisan power.
Kathryn Moore
Manhattan
Not a game
I am annoyed by the constant barrage of political ads — from all political parties — that seek to persuade the voter by means of hypocrisy, half-truths and outright lies. There are many more ads that seek to demonize a candidate’s opponent than actually state what the candidate stands for.
They seek to sway the voter by appealing to emotion rather than logic. In my opinion, these ads seek to manipulate and deceive voters by playing them for fools.
We invest our efforts into measuring and evaluating sports teams and athletes with analytics to make informed decisions. In sports, we know you can’t put lipstick on a pig and call it anything other than a pig.
So why can’t we apply the same logic to political ads and politicians? Shouldn’t a politician be held to as high a standard as a sports team or athlete?
Robert M. Keyserling
Odessa
