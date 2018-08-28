Letters: Readers discuss disrespect for McCain, KCI overruns and Royals pitching

Sorry, that’s it
As a lifelong Republican, I have had enough of President Donald Trump. His total disrespect of Sen. John McCain in death — with the American flag over the White House back at full staff Monday — has pushed me over the cliff. (Aug. 27, KansasCity.com, “White House flags back at full-staff after McCain death”)
Trump would have been a quivering bowl of jelly after one day in the Hanoi Hilton prison camp.
Anybody but Trump 2020.
Rich Beck
Olathe
The Star struck out
I was interested to see that The Star used its position on the proposed new airport to take credit for Mayor Sly James changing the date on the vote for a new pre-K tax. To quote the editorial board, James has “come around to the notion of hearing other proposals in the 2017 airport debate.” (Aug. 18, 10A, “What comes next after Mayor Sly James’ fumbled pre-K plan?”)
Let’s look at the results thus far of the board’s intervention: An out-of-town company was awarded the contract. There has been no construction started, nor is any coming in the near future. Community investment by the contractor has been halved. And, finally, the cost has increased from $1 billion to $1.4 billion. An outstanding job on all counts by our local paper.
Despite this disaster, The Star’s opposition to James remains resolute.
Taxpayers were promised no additional taxes for the airport. For those who believe this, I have a 2018 Royals world championship trophy to sell.
Maybe we won’t get a new airport in my lifetime, unless Kansas City elects a mayor who plays nice with with the newspaper.
David Rogers
Overland Park
Sitting tight
I read with interest the story Sunday about Pinnacle Plus Financial and Matthew Walker. (1A, “1st Global Capital upends investors”) My wife and I have a six-figure investment at 1st Global Capital through Pinnacle Plus.
I’m amazed that the investors who are whining about their experiences ignored the first and second rules of investing:
First, never invest in an enterprise and risk money you cannot afford to lose. Second, diversify your investment to reduce risk.
Pinnacle Plus, and Matthew Walker personally, have done an outstanding job of helping me with that second rule and have diversified my portfolio. Of course, if I were being greedy and insisted on going for big gains, I would have been allowed to do so, just as those who are now whining did.
As for me and my household, we are leaving our money with Pinnacle Plus Financial and awaiting the normal course of a bankruptcy, where our investment in 1st Global Capital is backed by loans to small businesses throughout the country. I expect I will lose much more to legal fees from bankruptcy attorneys than I will lose from actual losses at 1st Global.
Richard Morris
Overland Park
Royal anticipation
We are eagerly awaiting September, when major league rosters expand and diehard Royals fans will see some good pitching from the minor leagues.
We have had to watch so-called professional pitchers give up the game. Danny Duffy and Brandon Maurer need to go to Double-A and start over. Neither can find the strike zone without giving up a home run.
We should have a good month of good pitching. We can only hope that we do not have to suffer with Duffy and Maurer next year.
Garry Ratliff
Olathe
Duty fulfilled
I have always considered it a privilege and obligation as an American to serve when called for jury duty. But as my husband and I have entered senior status, it seems wrong to make the elderly serve.
I know some states have an age limit of 70. Missouri needs to do the same thing. My husband is 84 and had to go downtown Monday to report for jury duty.
Our judgment and opinions have been altered by our age. This is not right for us or the accused. How do we get this changed?
Peggy Corlee
Kansas City
Serve the country
The Senate denied President Barack Obama his presidential right to nominate a candidate for Supreme Court justice, instead holding that seat open for almost a year. If an upcoming election provides a reason to delay a nomination, isn’t the real possibility of a presidential criminal case an even better reason?
Sen. Roy Blunt needs to put his country over his party and vote no on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
I am worried about the future of our great country, and I hope lawmakers such as Blunt will be the saving grace we need.
I would like to thank him for his service to our country and encourage him to consider this request from a concerned constituent.
Melissa Elliott
Kansas City
