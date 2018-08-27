Letters: Readers discuss McCain’s legacy and how to fight economic inequality

Charitable idea
Phil Glynn, candidate for Kansas City mayor, thinks economic equality would solve the city’s crime problems. (Aug. 22, 13A, “Inequality is the root of our city’s crime epidemic”)
I have a radical suggestion to solve this issue: Everyone, sell your house, downsize to a smaller one and give the profits to other people so they can buy a house of their own. I know of people who have done just this.
Too radical? Then each week when you get paid, take a small amount and buy stuff to give to people who need it.
If you don’t know anyone who needs help, start with one of the missions that do this work.
Alan Allio
Olathe
Worthy of honor
Although millions disagreed with the political philosophy of Sen. John McCain, only one American believes he does not deserve recognition as a war hero — and that, sadly, is President Donald Trump.
By Trump’s standards, American prisoners of war were not heroes because they were captured. What a warped point of view, but not surprising coming from Trump.
McCain gave meaning to the words “honor” and “sacrifice” while serving our country, and he earned this moment of remembrance.
Alex Migliazzo
Leawood
What we learned
As the stories about Sen. John McCain pour in, one important lesson to take away from them is they verify that one man or one woman can indeed make a difference in this world.
He did.
Karen I. Johnson
Westwood
A great loss
With the death of Sen. John McCain, another warrior has passed. As our nation sets aside its frustrations in respect, the worst president in our nation’s history hides among the halls and rooms of the White House, arrogantly holding our nation’s flag at full staff for part of the day Monday and awaiting the passage of the cortege of the greatest leader of modern America.
McCain never claimed to be a hero, but all of us knew he truly was. Who will replace him?
James H. Tiller III
Olathe
In a name …
Sen. John McCain was a man who valued truth and honesty. He had concern for people. He believed his nation to be more important than his political party.
So he was labeled a maverick.
William Kelley
Kansas City
Why Trump fights
A Bloomberg News story in Monday’s Star said Democrats would investigate whether President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated him in the alleged payment of hush money to a porn star out of campaign funds. (2A, “Democrats say they’ll investigate Trump”)
This article wasn’t near the funny pages, so I assume Star editors regarded it as news worth sharing. Is it any wonder Trump ridicules news coverage and reporters who report drivel simply to make a statement against a president they are desperate to destroy?
Consider the millions spent trying to prove collusion theories against Trump with absolutely no results, except for those that lead to his opponents.
The swamp is loaded with liars, cheaters, greed mongers, sexist abusers and self-centered activists, some of whom are sitting in positions of judgment over our duly elected president.
We need serious elected leaders more than appointed, full-of-themselves clowns.
Calvin Day
Kansas City
