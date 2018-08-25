Letters: Readers discuss good in the Catholic Church, media bias and Frank White

Catholic goodness
There is no defense for the sex scandals and cover-ups of the Catholic Church, the most atrocious being the attempts to protect the reputation of the church.
However, as to the idea that our priests are not “normal,” most of them are heterosexual men with the same sexual desires as other men. They have made a great sacrifice because of their love of Jesus Christ and their tremendous desire to be servants to Christ’s people. The same can be said for the vast majority of priests who are homosexual.
Many of us humans cannot fathom such a tremendous love of Christ. In that sense, I suppose they are not normal. And neither was Mother Teresa. Or Father Emil Kapaun, who lost his life in service to POWs during the Korean War, or Father Maximilian Kolbe, who gave his life to save a Jew in a Nazi death camp.
They are all 20th century examples of the goodness of the Catholic Church. Let’s not throw out the baby with the dirty bathwater.
John J. Gladbach
Lenexa
Different standard
I just don’t get it. President Donald Trump (and apparently some of his followers) thinks it is OK to politicize a tragic murder — indeed a terrible one, confessed to by an immigrant. (Aug. 23, 1A, “Suspect in Iowa death in court”) But he ignores mass gun murders committed by white men.
He uses one horrible act to denigrate all immigrants but issues no loud outcry about guns and — let’s be honest — multiple violent white guys.
What’s up? Oh, I know: racism, xenophobia … ?
Jane Fisler-Hoffman
Raymore
Yes, there’s bias
Does media bias exist? Multiple news outlets I saw recently, including The Star, reported that the employer of the alleged killer of Mollie Tibbetts is a Republican. (Aug. 23, 3A, “Suspect in Iowa killing used false name, employer says”)
I can see no explanation other than bias.
Jim Walsh
Overland Park
Exit strategy
Dear Frank White,
You were not only an amazing athlete, you are a quality guy — not so interested in running to the bars, but instead generously giving to Kansas City children during your long run as a Kansas City Royals icon.
But when you agreed to become Jackson County executive, I was concerned that your professional experiences were not a good match. Yet you poured your star power over the man you replaced, Mike Sanders, as he bailed on his constituents.
Then the problems with the county jail became more horrifying day by day. The working conditions are unsafe, unhealthy and hostile; the mental and medical health care is inadequate and dangerous; and both detainees and employees have been treated illegally, which we know because of the many dollars paid out in lawsuits.
A preliminary assessment, written by consultants and presented to county legislators earlier this month, contributed nothing new of value to the discussion. And still no one has stepped up to be a leader to negotiate the many changes needed to be made by all stakeholders.
Oh, Frank, are you sure this is the legacy for which you want to be remembered in Kansas City?
Jann Coulson
Independence
Think for yourself
I thought in the United States we vote to elect the best person for the job. Not according to Kansas House Majority Leader Don Hineman, who states that we should blindly vote along party lines. (Aug. 22, 4A, “GOP leader warns centrists about certain endorsements”) In other words, no thinking involved.
Voting is a privilege in a free society. Please exercise that right in November and vote your choice for governor of Kansas.
Jan Montague
Leawood
Vital importance
In Steve Kraske’s column on Josh Svaty and his poor showing in Kansas’ Democratic primary, Svaty says he “places the blame foursquare on Planned Parenthood.” (Aug. 24, 11A, “Josh Svaty: Abortion stance sunk my bid for governor”)
I would suggest that he place the blame foursquare on his voting record on this issue. On 12 occasions while he was in the Kansas Legislature, Svaty voted to restrict a woman’s right to choose. He should be willing to explain and defend every one of those votes.
Svaty also insisted that he wouldn’t “sign new restrictions into law” — a meaningless statement since Kansas already has severe restrictions on a woman’s right to choose.
I suggest to Svaty and Kraske, who both bemoan single-issue politics, that those men and women who voted against Svaty based on his voting record on this issue were thinking of the rural and poor women who would be unable to exercise their right to a safe abortion as provided by Roe v. Wade because they live in areas without access to reproductive-rights services.
I further suggest that anyone who does not want women to use abortion rights as a litmus test should provide full-throated support for access to safe, affordable, easily obtainable contraception.
Marcia S. Brox
Shawnee
