Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s good work, Orman’s candidacy and Stoll park in JoCo

Trump’s great work
I cannot disagree more strongly with a Thursday letter to the editor criticizing President Donald Trump’s performance. (10A)
Whereas President Barack Obama traveled the world apologizing for America, kissing foreign leaders’ behinds while condescending to his own citizens, especially Christians, Trump has stood up for American rights and has a strong foreign policy.
He knows one cannot lead from a position of weakness, but rather one of strength. He is a businessman and refuses to let us be taken advantage of.
If anyone is laughing at the U.S., it would be because Democrats, especially the far left and the mainstream media, are acting like 3-year-old brats who didn’t get their way — not a great example to set for our young people. If any president deserved to be impeached, it was Bill Clinton.
Donald Trump won my vote the first night he went on stage to speak and kissed the American flag.
Rebecca Leath
Kansas City
Not this year
Here is a letter I sent to independent Kansas gubernatorial candidate Greg Orman’s campaign:
Just so you know, I contributed to Greg Orman’s campaign for U.S. Senate in 2014 only because I thought it was the best way to defeat Sen. Pat Roberts and inject a degree of sanity into Brownbackistan.
If there was ever a year when the Democratic Party is the lifeboat and everything else is the sea, it is this year. To restore integrity to our government, we need to support Democrats in every election, from senator to dog catcher.
Speaking of which, animal shelters do a better job of record keeping than the child hostage-takers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the border.
We need a blue wave to repudiate policies such as these, as well as to root out the Russians’ subversion of our electoral process. I would not be surprised if some of their moles are supporting Greg Orman in cyberspace. His candidacy is a distraction and no real alternative to Republican corruption and inhumanity.
Walter D.
Kamphoefner
Bryan, Texas
Illogical leap
State Sen. Julia Lynn: I am a mother, a wife, a social worker and an employee of the Olathe School District. I was very disappointed to see you, our 9th District senator, use your official social media platform to spread racist propaganda this week.
One of my sons has an interest in politics and clerked for you. He “liked” the story you amplified on Twitter about Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren’s assertion that “illegal immigration kills Americans.”
I encourage critical thinking and civil discourse in our home but have a bright line when it comes to racism.
I asked my son to apply the logic used in the story you shared to another high-profile crime in the news: a white father accused of murdering his two children and wife in Colorado. Was there an outcry against white fathers or calls for laws to regulate oil company employees such as him?
Of course not. It was an act of horrific violence committed by an individual.
Perhaps we should focus on how we as a society can affect the issue of violence, often against women, instead of vilifying a group of people for one man’s horrific act of violence. Divisive, thinly veiled racist rhetoric will not make our country or community better, but leading with kindness and integrity sure could.
Melanie Miller
Olathe
Save Stoll
I was dismayed to see the story “JCCC wants road south of campus through park for use in emergencies” in the Aug. 22 913 newsmagazine. (Page 3)
Thomas S. Stoll Memorial Park is a haven for nearby residents who use it daily for youth soccer games, strolling, running, bicycling, fishing and more. Johnson County Community College has ample unused land to the north and east of the main campus for constructing a road to facilitate emergency vehicle access and evacuation without impinging on the integrity of Stoll Park.
Several years ago, JCCC tried to acquire Stoll Park for additional parking space based on the argument that small urban parks have fallen out of favor. Fortunately, neighborhood residents staged a peaceful protest and voiced their concerns directly to the board of trustees. JCCC police tried to stop the group from marching on campus, but the protesters were not intimidated and the board finally relented.
We are proud of JCCC and support it generously. However, we do not support its desire to use Stoll Park for an emergency road that would exit at 119th Street, one of the busiest roads in Johnson County.
Stoll Park must be preserved intact for generations to come.
Enrique Chaves
Overland Park
Comments