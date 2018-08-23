Letters: Readers discuss Trump’s success, robocall regulation and the legacy of polio

Economic might
An Aug. 18 letter writer unconsciously identified The Star for what it is — a liberal rag.
How did the letter describe President Donald Trump? As having “egotistic, self-absorbed mania.” As not knowing “come here from sic ’em.” Then it repeats the saying about those who don’t know history are bound to repeat it.
Well, let’s see this writer’s version of history. When was the last time in your lifetime the stock market has been as high as now? Unemployment for all classes of workers as low as now? The gross national product as good as it is now?
Maybe he might want to rethink.
Bob Bearly
Overland Park
Hang it up
Kansans received a whopping 20 million robocalls in July, and it could get even worse.
A recent court ruling called into question the Federal Communications Commission’s interpretation of rules outlined in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the foremost consumer protection from robocalls. To address these questions, the FCC, led by Parsons, Kan., native Ajit Pai, has turned to the public for comment.
Banks such as Capital One, a major source of robocalls, have joined retailers, student loan servicers and their lobbyists in urging Pai’s FCC to strip consumers of vital protections from robocalls. They want the commission to eviscerate the prohibition against autodialed calls and texts to cellphones without consent and to strip consumers of the right to tell robocallers to stop calling.
The FCC could narrow its autodialer definition to the point that millions more robocalls would be allowed and consumers would be powerless to stop them.
Sen. Jerry Moran and the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees the FCC, should join consumers in calling on Pai and the FCC to protect consumers, not robocallers.
Dale K. Irwin
Kansas City
Intolerable state
On Wednesday, the day the United States Geological Survey alerted people to a magnitude 3.7 earthquake near Hays, Kan., I read the editorial on KansasCity.com about possible corruption at the Kansas Corporation Commission. (Aug. 23, 10A, “A state investigation meant to retaliate?”)
It is outrageous that the KCC is trying to intimidate and prevent good citizens from expressing concerns about the injection wells that are at the heart of the earthquake problem. It is obvious that the oil and gas industry is out of control and exerting too much influence on the agency expected to regulate that industry. Using the attorney general to investigate the two activists seeking to register complaints at the KCC will not be tolerated.
State legislators need to create new rules to truly regulate the oil and gas industry. The governor needs to stop appointing commissioners to the KCC who have deep connections and history with the oil industry. We cannot allow the KCC to continue to protect the industry it is supposed to regulate by threatening citizens.
I urge Kansans to contact their legislators and insist on massive changes at the KCC.
Joe Spease
Overland Park
Let them speak
Kansas House Majority Leader Don Hineman warns fellow elected Republicans to be quiet unless speaking in favor of Secretary of State Kris Kobach or they will face punishment. (Aug. 22, 4A, “GOP leader warns centrists about certain endorsements”)
Senate President Susan Wagle punishes fellow Republican state Sen. Barbara Bollier for supporting Democratic candidates.
The GOP threatens all elected Republicans with primary challenges unless they follow in lockstep. President Donald Trump calls journalists the enemy of the people and encourages his rally attendees to harass reporters there.
The GOP attack on free speech continues.
Henry F. Rompage
Lenexa
Beating polio
In the summer of 1947, when I was 12 years old, I was having chills and fever with headaches.
My mother, Frances McIntyre, was working at KU Med Center assisting a doctor, whose name I have forgotten, doing research on polio that eventually led to Jonas Salk’s vaccine.
She recognized my symptoms, and immediately I was admitted to the hospital and put in isolation, which consisted of a private bed in a room on an exit hallway with no window.
My treatment consisted of hot packs changed several times a day and assistance in moving my legs — the Sister Kenny treatment. I was diagnosed with spinal bulbar polio, which requires placement in an iron lung.
Sister Kenny advocated no iron lung treatment unless absolutely necessary, and Mom agreed. I was discharged in September, and I was allowed to attend school in the fall, with a lot of difficulty.
I have no aftereffects, except some trouble with swallowing. I am now 84 and in satisfactory heath.
Early diagnosis is always the key.
David G. McIntyre
Leawood
