Letters: Readers discuss religious health care, Trump associates and KC’s tax burden

Thanks for the story “Hospital now asks about your spiritual health, your sense of peace,” highlighting the importance of patient care with a spiritual focus. (Aug. 20, 4A) However, the article errs in stating Shawnee Mission Medical Center and St. Luke’s Health System are the only religious health systems in Kansas City.
St. Joseph and St. Mary’s medical centers have operated here for more than 100 years. During that time of immense change, the goal of the founding Catholic sisters has remained constant: an unflagging dedication to the healing ministry of Jesus.
Although the new owner, Prime Health, is a secular company, a covenant with the local Catholic Church commits both facilities to operate in the Catholic tradition, even while serving people of diverse spiritualities.
Let’s ensure that the people of Kansas City are aware that St. Joseph and St. Mary’s medical centers are also religious health systems continuing a proud history of providing high-quality, compassionate care inspired by the gospel.
John F. Morris
Director of Catholic
Health Care
Diocese of Kansas City-
St. Joseph
Kansas City
A better future
I greatly agree with mayoral candidate Phil Glynn that Kansas City’s violent crime epidemic is because of the inequality that results from the city’s economic decisions. (Aug. 22, 13A, “Inequality is the root of our city’s crime epidemic”)
Instead of providing tax incentives to build expensive apartments downtown, there needs to be more focus on providing affordable living for the less fortunate. That would allow children to stay in school, get an education, learn a trade or go to college. Then they can become contributing members of society, rather than the lost souls who commit these needless crimes.
Although I can’t vote for Glynn, I hope he has many good people supporting him.
Sally Carr
Bucyrus, Kan.
Time to act
In light of Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to criminal conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws in the which the president has been implicated and Paul Manafort’s conviction on multiple charges, it is time for Congress to take a stand. (Aug. 22, 1A, “Ex-Trump attorney Cohen pleads guilty”)
The corruption and criminality have gone on long enough. This administration has no regard for the rule of law. It has time and again disregarded basic ethics and moral decency in the pursuit of power and money. It is only a matter of time before the special counsel’s office brings even more damning evidence to the fore.
We cannot allow Donald Trump to disgrace the office of the presidency for a moment longer. I implore Congress to impeach Trump before he disgraces this country further.
We as a country have become a laughingstock on the world stage. Trump has kowtowed to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. He has abandoned our NATO allies. He has complimented autocrats and dictators the likes of Kim Jong Un.
The time has come. Our representatives must stand up to Donald Trump by impeaching him, or they will be remembered as the people who allowed a criminal to occupy our highest office.
Janie Roe-Abbott
Overland Park
No more puzzling
I finally figured it out. For years, I questioned when the roadwork on I-435 between Metcalf Avenue and I-35 would be complete.
I now have the answer: It never will be completed.
No longer do I have to ponder, “When will this be finished?”
Al Elton
Leawood
Leadership needed
As a believer in the Catholic faith, I am concerned about current abuse and complicity faced by Catholics.
More is needed than prayers and forgiveness. In my humble opinion, Catholics must be awakened to changes in organizational structure, policy and culture.
My journey of faith is informed by needing to understand the struggles of Paul for me to know Christ. His Corinthian message of faith, hope and love provide instruction for resolving church conflict. Further instruction comes from the writings and lives of Martin Luther, John Calvin, John Knox and John Witherspoon.
As Christ gave his life to absolve the sin of the world and rose in glory, citizens of this new nation promised “liberty or death” for freedom to choose how they worship.
This freedom is diametric to the autocratic, hierarchical leadership of the Catholic Church, which represents a love for power to control.
Solutions will come from initiating freedom of the power of love to change culture to the way of Christ.
Pope Francis is presented with the opportunity to lead Catholics in a new awakening.
Hoyl Lockett
Prairie Village
Give it away
The Star’s editorial board notes the ever-rising burden of sales taxes on Kansas City residents (Aug. 20, 6A, “The bills are adding up for the taxpayers of Kansas City”)
What the editorial board did not note was that none of these tax increases would be needed if not for the billions of dollars of tax abatements, tax increment financing and community improvement district money given away by the City Council.
Let’s face it: The developers in this town own the City Council.
Brad Lucht
Kansas City
